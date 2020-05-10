Arthroscopy Device Market: Global Product Intelligence, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Our latest research report entitled Arthroscopy Device Market (by devices type (arthroscopy implants, arthroscopes & visualization systems, arthroscopy resections, arthroscopy radiofrequency systems and arthroscopy fluid management) and end-user (hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers, diagnostic centers and independent clinics)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Arthroscopy Device. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Arthroscopy Device cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Arthroscopy Device growth factors.

The forecast Arthroscopy Device Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Arthroscopy Device on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global arthroscopy device market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.70% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The diagnosing and treating of internal structures of the body is known as arthroscopy. The devices used for examination are known as arthroscopy devices. A minimally invasive procedure is performed by using small tube attached to a fiber-optic video camera through an incision. Arthroscopy device is the use during surgical procedures to treat done disorder and joint problems such as knee, wrist ankle, shoulder, hip and elbow related disorders. Arthroscopy device is generally used by orthopedic doctors.

Arthroscopy device include arthroscopy implants, arthroscopes & visualization systems, arthroscopy resections, arthroscopy radiofrequency systems and arthroscopy fluid management. Arthroscopy implant is expected to be the largest market among the other device types. The arthroscopy device is mainly used by hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers, diagnostic centers and independent clinics. The application of this device is more in the hospital and ambulatory surgery centers for procedures. Thus hospital and ambulatory surgery centers account for the largest share in the market during the forecast period.

The rise in occurrence of musculoskeletal disorders such as osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis due to the rise in geriatric population worldwide is the significant factor to drive the demand for arthroscopy devices. Increasing sports activities and rise in number of sport injuries is another factor that will fuel the growth of this market. From 2013-2015, around 54.4 million adults in the U.S. were diagnosed with arthritis and the number is predicted to reach 78.4 million by 2040 say Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Moreover, low risks of post-operation infections and faster recovery time, patients and physicians prefer arthroscopy products and procedures. Growing need of joint replacement is likely to drive the growth in this market. On the other hand, lack of skilled professionals and disapproving compensation policies are likely to hamper the growth of the market.

Among the regions, North America is expected to be the largest market for arthroscopy device. The technology advancement and developed healthcare infrastructure is this region is likely to drive the growth of the market, Moreover, the rise in geriatric population in this region and increase in number of sports activities is likely to boost the growth in North America region. Europe is the second largest market of arthroscopy device market. The growth in Asia-Pacific region is driven the emerging countries such as China and India. The high occurrence of musculoskeletal disorders, and a strong medical device-manufacturing sector in China is likely to boost the growth in the market.

Market Segmentation by Devices Type And End-User

The report on global arthroscopy device market covers segments such as, devices type and end-user. On the basis of devices type the global arthroscopy device market is categorized into arthroscopy implants, arthroscopes & visualization systems, arthroscopy resections, arthroscopy radiofrequency systems and arthroscopy fluid management. On the basis of end-user the global arthroscopy device market is categorized into hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers, diagnostic centers and independent clinics.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global arthroscopy device market such as, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Plc, Arthrex, Inc., Richard Wolf GmbH, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew, Plc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, Wright Medical Group N.V. and Others.

