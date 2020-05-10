Artificial Turf Market Business Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights: Ten Cate, Shaw Sports Turf, FieldTurf (Tarkett), CoCreation Grass

The global Artificial Turf market is valued at 2060 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 3350 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Artificial Turf market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Artificial Grass Turf is a surface of synthetic fibers made to look like natural grass. It is most often used in arenas for sports that were originally or are normally played on grass. However, it is now being used on Sports lawns and Landscaping applications as well.

This report provides in depth study of “Artificial Turf market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Artificial Turf Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Ten Cate

Shaw Sports Turf

FieldTurf ( Tarkett)

CoCreation Grass

Polytan GmbH

Domo Sports Grass

ACT Global Sports

SIS Pitches

Limonta Sport

Edel Grass B.V.

Unisport-Saltex Oy

GreenVision / Mattex

Mondo S.p.A.

Juta

Condor Grass

Nurteks

Taishan

Victoria PLC

ForestGrass

Forbex

Europe is the largest production of Artificial Grass Turf, with a production value market share nearly 33.09% in 2016.

The second place is China; following Europe with the production value market share over 21.60% in 2016. North America is another important production market of Artificial Grass Turf.

Artificial Grass Turf used in industry including Contact Sports, Leisure, Landscaping and Non-contact Sports. Report data showed that 41.67% of the Artificial Grass Turf market demand in Contact Sports in 2016.

This report studies the global market size of Artificial Turf in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Artificial Turf in these regions.

Market size by Product

Tuft Grass10 and 25 mm Type

Tuft Grass10 mm Type

Tuft Grass25 mm Type

Market size by End User

Contact Sports

Leisure

Landscaping

Non-contact Sports

Others

The potential of this industry segment has been rigorously investigated in conjunction with primary market challenges. The present market condition and future prospects of the segment has also been examined. Moreover, key strategies in the market that includes product developments, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, etc., are discussed. Besides, upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also conducted.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Artificial Turf market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Artificial Turf market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Artificial Turf companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Artificial Turf submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Report Includes:-

The report cloaks the market analysis and projection of “Artificial Turf Market” on a regional as well as global level. The report constitutes qualitative and quantitative valuation by industry analysts, first-hand data, assistance from industry experts along with their most recent verbatim and each industry manufacturers via the market value chain.

The research experts have additionally assessed the in general sales and revenue generation of this particular market. In addition, this report also delivers widespread analysis of root market trends, several governing elements and macro-economic indicators, coupled with market improvements as per every segment.

