Atopic Dermatitis Market to Exhibit Steadfast Expansion During 2027

Atopic Dermatitis: Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2027

Summary

Atopic Dermatitis is a widespread chronic inflammatory skin condition that can affect patients of all ages and is the result of a complex interplay of environmental, immunological, genetic, and pharmacologic factors. The atopic dermatitis market has historically remained stagnant and the pipeline for drugs in late-stage development was lacking, but recent developments have reignited interest in the treatment of the disease, especially as the estimated drug-treated population may grow to 24,000,000 people over the next decade.

In March 2017, Regeneron/Sanofi gained approval for Dupixent (dupilumab), the first-in-class interleukin (IL)-4 receptor inhibitor that has set a new gold standard in the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Moreover, a highly competitive and genericized topical market has pushed other pharmaceutical companies to develop their own systemic treatments, with a new class of therapies in development, Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors, two of which have already been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA. As a result, the atopic dermatitis market is set to become much more dynamic, with widening appreciation that atopic dermatitis is a highly variable disease and that not every patient will react in the same way to the same therapy. With existing unmet needs in the topical landscape for treatments that do not have side effects and for better understanding the pathophysiology and etiology of the disease, atopic dermatitis represents an attractive dermatology sector for drug developers. In turn, this will fuel commercial interest in this market.

GlobalData estimates that sales of drugs in the atopic dermatitis market were approximately $6.4B in 2017 in the 7MM. The US was the largest market, with approximately $5.1B in drug sales, which represented 80% of the total atopic dermatitis market. The 5EU market contributed $1.1B in sales and Japan contributed sales of $202M in 2017.

Global sales in the atopic dermatitis market are expected to grow to $18.3B by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.1% from 2017-2027. GlobalData forecasts the US to grow to $13.6B (74.5% of global sales), the 5EU to grow to $4B (21.7% of global sales), and Japan to grow to $693M (3.8% of global sales) over the next 10 years.

Key Questions Answered

– The projected entry of pipeline agents such as the Interleukin inhibitors and the JAK inhibitors during the forecast period is expected to spur intense growth within the atopic dermatitis market. How do products compete against each other? Which of these drugs will have the highest peak sales, and why?

– Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) interviewed by GlobalData have indicated that there are considerably high unmet needs within the atopic dermatitis indication. What are the main unmet needs in this market? How can the pharmaceutical industry address these needs? To what degree will the therapies under development fulfill these unmet needs?

– The atopic dermatitis market is likely to remain a dynamic, growing space throughout the forecast period and beyond. Which companies are set to be major players in atopic dermatitis during the forecast period?

Scope

– Overview of atopic dermatitis including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines.

– Annualized atopic dermatitis therapeutics market revenue, annual cost of therapy and treatment usage pattern data from 2017 and forecast for ten years to 2027.

– Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the atopic dermatitis therapeutics market.

– Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs.

– Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global atopic dermatitis therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Reasons to buy

The report will enable you to –

