Baby Food Sector Market to Register Steady Expansion During 2019

The Baby Food Sector in Austria, 2019

Summary

“The Baby Food Sector in Austria, 2019”, is an analytical report by GlobalData which provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Austrian market.

Austria is one of the richest countries in the world in terms of GDP per capita with generally high standard of living. The adoption of healthier eating habits is well established in Austria. Austrian parents traditionally spent time preparing meals in the home for their offspring rather than purchasing ready-made alternatives. However, the significant reduction in industrially prepared baby food prices since Austria’s entry to the EU, coupled with the downward pressure on prices due to the influence of hard discounters, has made the category increasingly attractive to consumers, making wet meals & others currently the fastest growing category within the Austrian baby food market. In addition, the extensive range of varieties available, particularly those with organic or other health claims, has reassured parents as to the safety and suitability of these products. In Austria in general, the press reported an increase in home cooking in 2012, and a consequent decline in the purchase of ready meals, but this trend has not been specifically evident in the case of baby food.

To Get Free Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2170093

What else does this report offer?

– Consumption data based upon a unique combination of industry research, fieldwork, market sizing work and our in-house expertise to offer extensive data about the trends and dynamics affecting the industry.

– Detailed profile of the companies operating and new companies considering entry in the industry along with their key focus product sectors.

– Market profile of the various product sectors with the key features & developments, segmentation, per capita trends and the various manufacturers & brands.

– Overview of baby food retailing with a mention of the major retailers in the country along with the distribution channel.

– Future projections considering various trends which are likely to affect the industry.

Scope

– The market has been stimulated by manufacturers efforts to extend the period of commercial feeding into the toddler age group and by product innovation. Per capita consumption among babies aged 0-3 years has risen by nearly 5% in 2018.

– Baby milks account for just over half of all retail sales, and meals for a further 35%. In volume terms, however, meals are dominant, claiming over 46% of total consumption.

– Baby milks and baby meals have outperformed the other categories, and as a result, both milks and meals have increased their share of sales in volume over the review period, while cereals and drinks have seen their shares decline.

– Baby foods are retailed primarily through drug markets/ drugstores and food outlets, with the former claiming over 70% of total baby food sales.

– The introduction of new packaging formats, including meals in re-closable plastic pots and pouches, may attract new consumers to the market, as these products are promoted as tasting better, preserving more nutrients, and as less harmful to the environment than jarred meals.

– Private consumption has grown at a robust pace despite rising inflation. Falling unemployment in the country has led to a rising consumer confidence. Household consumption expenditure grew by 2.2% in 2017.

Reasons to buy

– Evaluate important changes in consumer behavior and identify profitable markets and areas for product innovation.

– Analyse current and forecast behavior trends in each category to identify the best opportunities to exploit.

– Detailed understanding of consumption by individual product categories in order to align your sales and marketing efforts with the latest trends in the market.

– Investigates which categories are performing the best and how this is changing market dynamics.

Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive Summary

Definitions

Background to the Market

Birth

The Consumer

Socio-Demographic Trends

Working Women

Regulations

Breastfeeding Trends

Overview

Sector Overview

Manufacturers Shares

Category Analysis

Baby Milks

Get Free Complete TOC With Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/the-baby-food-sector-in-austria-2019-report.html/toc

Baby Cereals

Baby Meals

Baby Drinks

Finger Foods

Production and trade

Production

Imports

Exports

Continue……..

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow me on @ https://marketsizeinfo.blogspot.in/