Big Data Software Market By Service Provider, Applications, Delivery Model And Regions – World Forecasts to 2023
Big Data Software Industry 2019
Description:-
This report analyzes the big data software market by component (software, service), by deployment (cloud, on-premise), end-user (BFSI, government & defense, manufacturing, retail, healthcare & life sciences, media & entertainment); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The big data software market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 13% during the forecast period 2017-2023.
The major players in big data software market include:
- IBM (U.S.)
• Oracle (U.S.)
• Microsoft (U.S.)
• HPE (U.S.)
• SAP (Germany)
• Amazon Web Services (US)
• SAS Institute (U.S.)
• Dell Technologies (U.S.)
• Teradata (US)
• Splunk (U.S.)
• Palantir Technologies (U.S.)
• Cloudera (U.S.)
• Hitachi (Japan)
• Guavus (U.S.)
• 10data (U.S.)
• Others
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Italy
Spain
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Middle East & Africa
Latin Countries
On the basis of component, the big data software market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Software
• Service
On the basis of deployment, the big data software market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Cloud
• On-premise
On the basis of end-user, the big data software market has been categorized into the following segments:
- BFSI
• Government & Defense
• Manufacturing, Retail
• Healthcare & life sciences
• Media & entertainment
…….
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
1 Executive Summary
2 Scope Of The Report
2.1 Market Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objectives
2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations
2.3 Markets Structure
3 Market Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
3.4 Forecast Model
4 Market Landscape
4.1 Five Forces Analysis
4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants
4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes
4.1.4 Segment Rivalry
4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Big Data Software Market
5 Industry Overview Of Global Big Data Software Market
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Growth Drivers
5.3 Impact Analysis
5.4 Market Challenges
6 Market Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Growth Trends
6.3 Impact Analysis
- Global Big Data Software Market By Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Software
7.2.1 Big Data Analytics
7.2.2 Data Discovery And Visualization
7.2.3 Data Management
7.2.4 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.2.5 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.3 Services
7.3.1 Consulting And System Integration
7.3.2 Training And Support
7.2.3 Managed Services
7.3.4 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
Continued……
