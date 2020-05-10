Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Biohacking – Valuable Growth Prospects and Future Insights To Maintain Wellness” to its huge collection of research reports.

The report provides an overview of the biohacking industry, which has gained momentum over the past two decades. The report showcases trends that are in vogue, locations where innovations are growing, and the potential of the multiple subsectors in the arena.

As with any emerging sector, there are bound to be challenges. The report also looks at some of those and how different players are handling them. The objective of the report is to provide an overview of the biohacking sector, which can spur the interest of prospective investors, large corporations, and everyday hackers who could be inspired to create the next big opportunity. The reasons for doing the report is to explore how divergent and vast such a new and niche sector can be while showcasing the opportunities to be limitless.

Biohacking it sounds like a futuristic concept, one that is more in line with Isaac Asimovs works than that of Elon Musks.

What is biohacking?

Simply put, biohacking is do-it yourself (DIY) biology; it gives everyone the ability to deconstruct and reconstruct biology using simple kits or supplements to achieve their immediate outcomes and also solve larger issues. A quote made famous by the movie Ratatouille describes this just as aptly. Anton Ego: In the past, I have made no secret of my disdain for Chef Gusteaus famous motto: Anyone can cook. But I realize, only now do I truly understand what he meant. Not everyone can become a great artist, but a great artist can come from anywhere. It is this principle that is the foundation of biohacking.

Technology hackers have been great at pulling code apart and using fundamentals to reengineer solutions. Applying this approach to biology has resulted in a boom in the maker-space of DIY biology. No longer the privilege of top research houses/institutes with extravagant laboratories, DIY biology is everywhere and is used for almost everything. But everybody off the street is not working on it. Like Google, which has a philosophy that allows side projects by employees, nearly 20% of all biohackers possess a Ph.D. or advanced post-doctoral degree.

