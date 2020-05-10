Biomarker Market Forecast (2019-2025) Report: By Regions, Type and Application with Sales and Revenue Analysis

Global Biomarker Market valued approximately USD 29.5 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Biomarker Market is continuously growing in across the world over the upcoming years. Biomarker is a biological molecule or gene that is used to effectively and accurately evaluate pharmacologic responses, pathogenic procedures and biological procedures. It is also known as signature molecule or molecular marker. Increasing diagnostic applications of biomarkers, increasing R&D funding for pharma and biotech companies, increasing number of CROs and low cost of clinical trials in developing countries are the substantial driving factors of the market across the world. Furthermore, growing demand from emerging economies is creating numerous opportunity in the market over the upcoming years. Biomarkers are used to assist medical professionals to take effective clinical decisions and it also helps in diagnosing the health of patients. Also, biomarkers are predicting drug efficacy quickly than conventional clinical endpoints. These benefits of Biomarker also increasing demand among its end-user industries over the upcoming years. However, high capital investments and low cost-benefit ratio, poorly suited regulatory and reimbursement systems, and technical issues related to sample collection and storage is the restraining factors of the market across the globe.

Get Free Sample Copy of This [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/HnM/QBI-BRC-HnM-205576

The regional analysis of Global Biomarker Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region in the global Biomarker market due to growing prevalence of cancer and increasing adoption of precision medicine in the region. Europe is also estimated to grow in the global Biomarker market over the forecasted period 2018-2025. However, Asia-Pacific is also witnessed to grow at higher rate over the forecasted period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Abbott Laboratories

• Medtronic

• BG Medicine Inc.

• Hoffmann LA Roche Ltd.

• Siemens Healthnineers

• Nexus-DX

• Qiagen N.V.

• Lifesign LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Enquiry about [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/HnM/QBI-BRC-HnM-205576

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Disease Indication:

 Cancer, Cardiovascular Disorder

 Infectious Diseases

 Neurological Disorder

 Immunological Disorder

 Others

By Application:

 Diagnosis

 Drug Discovery and Development

 Others

By End-Use:

 Hospitals

 Research Laboratories

 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

 Diagnostic Laboratories

By Product Type:

 Biomarker Test Kits

 Biomarker Analyzers

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Purchase [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/HnM/QBI-BRC-HnM-205576/

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Biomarker Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors