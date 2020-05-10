Biometric System Market By Services,Assets Type,Solutions,End-Users,Applications,Regions Forecasts to 2022

Biometric System Industry 2019

Description:-

This report analyzes the global biometric system market by component (hardware, software), by authentication type (single factor authentication, multifactor authentication), by function (non-contact, others), by application (government, commercial, healthcare); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global biometric system market is expected to grow USD 33 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period 2017 – 2023.

The major players in global biometric system market include:

SA (France)

• NEC Corporation (Japan)

• Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan)

• BIO-Key International, Inc. (U.S.)

• Precise Biometrics AB (Sweden)

• Secunet Security Networks AG (Germany)

• Thales SA (France)

• Aware, Inc. (U.S.)

• Cognitec Systems GmbH (Germany)

• Cross Match Technologies (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

On the basis of component, the global biometric system market has been categorized into the following segments:

Hardware

• Software

On the basis of authentication type , the global biometric system market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Software , the global biometric system market has been categorized into the following segments: Single Factor Authentication

• Multifactor Authentication

On the basis of function, the global biometric system market has been categorized into the following segments:

Non-Contact

• Others

On the basis of application, the global biometric system market has been categorized into the following segments:

Government

• Commercial

• Healthcare

…….

