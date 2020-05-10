Blended Cement Market Report: Regional and Country Wise Data Break up and Analysis in a Latest Research

Global Blended Cement Market valued approximately USD 295.4 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Blended Cement Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Blended cement is a mixture of portland cement and other material such as granulated blast-furnace slag, pozzolan, hydrated lime, etc., combined either during or after the finish grinding of the cement at the mill. Rising investments by governments considering smart city projects, surging urbanizations in both the developed and developing countries and escalating disposable income of the individuals are the substantial drivers of the market across the globe. Moreover, it reduces water demand and therefore water-cement ration can be reduced, it also controls pollution and it is energy intensive product, which likely to boosting the demand in the upcoming years. However, lack of awareness and availability are the restraining factors of the market across the world. The regional analysis of Global Blended Cement Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Lafarge

• Holcim

• Heidelberg

• RMC

• Cimpor

• Buzzi Uncem

• Zuari Cements

• Cement Australia

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Gray Blended Cement

 White Blended Cement

By Application:

 Residential

 Non-Residential

 Infrastructure

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Blended Cement Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors