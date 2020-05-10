Blockchain Technology Market 2019 Global Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Blockchain Technology Industry 2019
Description:-
This report analyzes the global blockchain technology market by services (payment, contract, documentation, exchanges), by application (government, healthcare, media & entertainment, banking & finance); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The major players in global blockchain technology market include:
- IBM Corporation (U.S.)
• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)
• Deloitte, Inc. (U.S.)
• Ripple (U.S.)
• Coinbase (U.S.)
• Chain, Inc. (U.S.)
• Abra, Inc. (U.S.)
• Bitfury Group (U.S.)
• BlockChain tech Ltd. (U.K.)
• Earthport PLC (U.K.)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
U.K.
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
On the basis of services, the global blockchain technology market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Payment
• Contract
• Documentation
• Exchanges
On the basis of application, the global blockchain technology market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Government
• Healthcare
• Media & Entertainment
• Banking & Finance
…….
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
- Report Prologue
- Introduction
2.1 Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objective
2.2.2 Assumptions
2.2.3 Limitations
2.3 Market Structure
- Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Primary Research
3.3 Secondary Research
3.4 Market Size Estimation
3.5 Forecast Model
- Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.3 Opportunities
4.4 Challenges
4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators
- Market Factor Analysis
5.1 Value Chain Analysis/Supply Chain Analysis
5.2 Porters Five Forces
5.2.1. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
5.2.2. Bargaining Power Of Customer
5.2.3. Intensity Of Competitor’s
5.2.4. Threat Of New Entrants
5.2.5 Threat Of Substitutes
- Global BlockChain TechnologyMarket: By Services
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Market Sub-Segments
6.2.1. Payment & Transactions
6.2.2. Contract
6.2.3. Digital Identity
6.2.4. Documentation
6.2.5. Exchanges
6.2.6. Others
- Global BlockChain TechnologyMarket, By Application
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Market Sub-Segments
7.2.1. Banking & Finance
7.2.2. Healthcare
7.2.3. Government
7.2.4. Media & Entertainment
7.2.5. Retail
7.2.6. Others
Continued……
