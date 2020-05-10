Blockchain Technology Market 2019 Global Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Blockchain Technology Industry 2019

Description:-

This report analyzes the global blockchain technology market by services (payment, contract, documentation, exchanges), by application (government, healthcare, media & entertainment, banking & finance); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The major players in global blockchain technology market include:

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• Deloitte, Inc. (U.S.)

• Ripple (U.S.)

• Coinbase (U.S.)

• Chain, Inc. (U.S.)

• Abra, Inc. (U.S.)

• Bitfury Group (U.S.)

• BlockChain tech Ltd. (U.K.)

• Earthport PLC (U.K.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

U.K.

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

On the basis of services, the global blockchain technology market has been categorized into the following segments:

Payment

• Contract

• Documentation

• Exchanges

On the basis of application, the global blockchain technology market has been categorized into the following segments:

Government

• Healthcare

• Media & Entertainment

• Banking & Finance

…….

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Report Prologue Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

2.3 Market Structure

Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis/Supply Chain Analysis

5.2 Porters Five Forces

5.2.1. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.2.2. Bargaining Power Of Customer

5.2.3. Intensity Of Competitor’s

5.2.4. Threat Of New Entrants

5.2.5 Threat Of Substitutes

Global BlockChain TechnologyMarket: By Services

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Market Sub-Segments

6.2.1. Payment & Transactions

6.2.2. Contract

6.2.3. Digital Identity

6.2.4. Documentation

6.2.5. Exchanges

6.2.6. Others

Global BlockChain TechnologyMarket, By Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Market Sub-Segments

7.2.1. Banking & Finance

7.2.2. Healthcare

7.2.3. Government

7.2.4. Media & Entertainment

7.2.5. Retail

7.2.6. Others

Continued……

