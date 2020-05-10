Building Management System Market Research: Key Companies Profile with Sales, Revenue, Price and Competitive Situation Analysis 2019-2025

The Building Management System Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Building Management Systems (BMS) or building automation systems (BAS) are computer based control systems installed in buildings, which monitor and control the building’s electrical and mechanical equipment such as security system, fire system, power system, lighting and ventilation. Cost benefits associated with commercial, industrial and residential users, escalating demand for energy efficient & eco-friendly buildings, surging integration of IoT in both the developed and developing countries and simplified building operation & maintenance are the substantial drivers of the market across the globe. Moreover, IOT integration of this system will provide the more secure and remotely controlled solution. All these factor will further increase the demand for these system, which likely to boosting the demand in the upcoming years. However, high implementation costs and lack of technically skilled workforce are the key restraining factors of the market across the world.

The regional analysis of Global Building Management System Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to early adopter of BMS. Asia-Pacific estimate to grow in the global Baby Food & Infant Formula market over the upcoming years. North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Johnsons Controls International Inc.

• Schneider Electric SE

• Siemens AG

• Dexma Sensors

• United Technologies Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution:

 Hardware

 Software

 Services

By End-User:

 Commercial Building

 Residential Building

 Government Buildings

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Building Management System Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors