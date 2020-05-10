Business Overview of Automotive Embedded System Market- Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments, Toshiba, Mitsubishi Electric, Delphi Technologies, DENSO, Continental and Intel Corporation

The global automotive embedded system market is anticipated to observe an extensive growth in the coming years, due to growing trend of vehicle electrification and automation, growing demand for safety and comfort features in automobiles, and government stringent regulations for automobile emission in many countries. In addition, increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles is also fuelling the demand for embedded systems in automobiles. Furthermore, advancement in hardware and software technologies in recent years is further expected to boost the growth of the market in the near future.

On the basis of component, the automotive embedded system market is categorized into sensors, microcontrollers, transceivers, and memory devices. Sensors are expected to be the largest category during the forecast period. However, on the basis of application, safety and security is expected to be the largest category in the market. Mandatory regulation for installation of safety features in automobile such as electronic brake-force distribution (EBD) system, tire pressure management system (TPMS), airbag, antilock braking system (ABS), and electronic stability system is expected to drive the market of this category during the forecast period.

Growing trend of autonomous vehicle is one of the key opportunities for vendors operating in the automotive embedded system market. In recent years, many automakers, tech companies, telecom providers, software start-ups, research institutions, insurance companies, and others have joined forces to accelerate the growth and development of autonomous vehicles. For instance, in 2016, General Motors has invested $500 million in Lyft, an on-demand transportation company based in the U.S., to expanded its research and development (R&D) with Mobileye, Honda, and Volkswagen. Similarly, Ford Motor is collaborating with Google, Amazon, and AT&T, for the development and promulgation its SmartDeviceLink software. Also, Toyota Motor expanded its five-year telematics partnership with Microsoft and invested $1 billion into R&D in 2016.

Automotive Embedded System Market Competitive Landscape

Major key players operating in the global automotive embedded system market are Intel Corporation, Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, Delphi Technologies PLC, Harman International Industries Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, National Instruments Corporation, Atmel Corporation, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NXP Semiconductors NV, Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments Inc., and Toshiba Corporation.

