Chatbots Market 2019 World Technology,Development,Trends and Opportunities Market Research Report to 2023

Chatbots Industry 2019

Description:-

This report analyzes the chatbots market by type (software and services), deployment (cloud and on premise), usage (websites, social media and mobile platform), industry verticals (BFSI, retail, e-commerce, government, travel and hospitality); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The chatbots market is projected to reach USD 6 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 37% during the forecast period 2017 – 2023.

The major players in chatbots market include:

• Facebook, Inc. (U.S.)

• WeChat (China)

• Artificial Solutions (Sweden)

• IBM (U.S.)

• Naunce Communications Inc. (U.S.)

• Egain Corporation (U.S.)

• Creative Virtual Pvt. Ltd. (U.K.)

• NEXT IT Corp. (U.S.)

• CX Company (Netherlands)

• Speaktoit Inc. (U.S.)

• 24/7 Customer Inc. (U.S.)

• Codebaby (Idavatars), Inc. (U.S.)

• DigitalGenius (U.K.)

• Howdy (U.S.)

• Talla (U.S.)

• Semantic Machines (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

On the basis of type, the chatbots market has been categorized into the following segments:

Software

• Services

On the basis of deployment, the chatbots market has been categorized into the following segments:

Cloud

• On Premise

On the basis of usage, the chatbots market has been categorized into the following segments:

Websites

• Social Media

• Mobile Platform

On the basis of industry verticals, the chatbots market has been categorized into the following segments:

BFSI

• Retail

• e-commerce

• Government

• Travel

• Hospitality

…….

