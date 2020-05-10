Cloud-seeding System Market Explores New Growth Opportunities By 2017 – 2027

Water resources are increasingly taxed by exploding demand and continued population growth. Cloud-seeding System is a kind of whether modification procedure that attempts to enhance the amount of precipitation from the clouds to generate more rain. It involves increasing the efficiency of rain bearing clouds by spraying chemicals such as dry ice. Cloud-seeding System can also be used to evaporate fog and clouds. In addition, Cloud seeding involves bombardment of super cooling agents in to the cloud. This is done using aircrafts and ground based high pressure canisters which launches chemicals into clouds. The crystal structure of super cooling agents like dry ice and silver iodide helps in the formation of water or ice nuclei.

Cloud-seeding System market: Drivers and Challenges

The major growth drivers of the Cloud-seeding System market include increasing demand of water sources and increasing demand from agriculture across the world. In addition, Use of Cloud-seeding System in dispersing fog and mitigate hail damage shall drive the growth of Cloud-seeding System market. Advancements in agriculture industry across the globe has led to growth of the Cloud-seeding System across the globe.

However, the major challenge faced by the Cloud-seeding System providers are high Cloud-seeding System infrastructure cost incurred. Lack of awareness of the benefits and operational effectiveness of the technologically advanced systems may have negative impact on the Cloud-seeding System market. Uncertainty about the deployment of these systems because of the high initial investment needed may hamper the growth of the Cloud-seeding System market across the globe.

Cloud-seeding System market: Segmentation

Global Cloud-seeding System Market can be segmented as:

Cloud-seeding System market Segmentation on the basis of By Mode of Cloud-seeding System:

There are three cloud seeding methods: Static cloud seeding, Dynamic cloud seeding, hygroscopic cloud seeding. Static cloud seeding involves spreading a chemical like silver iodide into clouds. Dynamic cloud seeding aims to boost vertical air currents, which encourages more water to pass through the clouds, translating into more rain. Hygroscopic cloud seeding disperses salts through flares or explosives in the lower portions of clouds.

Cloud-seeding System market Segmentation on the basis of Platform:

On the basis of platform type Cloud-seeding System market is segmented into SAAS, PAAS and IAAS.

Cloud-seeding System market: Competition Landscape

Cloud-seeding System market: Key Players

Some of the major players in Global Cloud-seeding System Market Ice crystal engineering LLC.., RHS Consulting, Agni Aviation, IPTN North America Inc., Redington etc.

