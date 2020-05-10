Combined Heat and Power Market to Register Stable Expansion During 2019 – 2025

Combined Heat and Power Market, Update 2019 – Global Market Size, Segmentation, Regulations, and Key Country Analysis to 2025

Summary

“Combined Heat and Power Market, Update 2019 – Global Market Size, Segmentation, Regulations, and Key Country Analysis to 2025”, is the latest report from industry analysis specialist GlobalData, offers comprehensive information and analysis of the global combined heat and power market. The report provides a clear overview of and detailed insight into the global CHP market. It provides data covering historic and forecast market size, market segmentation and installed capacity globally, and in eleven key CHP markets – The US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, Netherlands, France, Russia, the UK, China, India, and Japan. The report analyzes key market aspects which determine CHP sector and provides information on installed capacity share by fuel, end-user, capacity range & prime mover. The report uses data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalDatas team of industry experts.

Scope

– Market study at global level and for eleven key countries The US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, Netherlands, France, Russia, the UK, China, India, and Japan.

– Historic (2006-2018) and forecast data (2019-2025) for cumulative and annual installed CHP capacity

– Information on installed capacity share by fuel, prime mover, end-user and capacity range

– Analysis on major market forces driving or restraining the growth of CHP market at global and country level

– Market size for the 2010-2018 period, and forecast for the 2019-2025 period.

– Key policies and regulations supporting the development of CHP market at country level.

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Carbon Emissions Increased by around 2.5% in 2018

2.2 Asia-Pacific was the Largest Regional CHP Market in 2018

2.3 Top 5 Countries Accounted for over 67% of Global CHP Capacity in 2018

2.4 Auctions the Way Forward for CHP in the Near Term

3 Introduction

3.1 Combined Heat and Power, Technology Definition

3.2 Technology Trends of Combined Heat and Power Technology

3.3 Combined Heat and Power, Prime Movers, Types

3.4 Combined Heat and Power, End User, Types

3.5 Combined Heat and Power, Supply Chain

3.6 GlobalData Report Guidance

4 Combined Heat and Power Market, Global

4.1 Combined Heat and Power Market, Global, Overview

4.2 Combined Heat and Power Market, Global, Installed Capacity, 2006-2025

4.3 Combined Heat and Power Market, Global, Drivers and Restraints

4.4 Combined Heat and Power Market, Global, Market Size ($bn), 2006-2025

5 Combined Heat and Power Market, US

5.1 Combined Heat and Power Market, US, Overview

5.2 Combined Heat and Power Market, US, Installed Capacity, 2006-2025

5.3 Combined Heat and Power Market, US, Drivers and Restraints

5.4 Combined Heat and Power Market, US, Market Size ($m), 2006-2025

Continue…

