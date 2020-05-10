Conductive Carbon Black Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2025 covered in a Latest Research

Global Conductive Carbon Black Market valued approximately USD 118.0 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.50% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Conductive Carbon Black Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Conductive carbon black is a type of specialty carbon black that is used in various applications. Its primary use is in the electrical components and appliances as conductive carbon black is used to enhance the electrical conductivity of materials. Due to this electrical conductivity, the mechanical properties and strength of the particular material are enhanced. Growth in research and development activities, rise in rubber industry, growing use in plastic & construction sector are the substantial drivers of the market across the globe. Moreover, increasing demand of conductive carbon black from developing regions, which are likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. However, fluctuation in raw material prices and availability of its alternative such as silica are the factors which limiting the market growth of Conductive Carbon Black across the world.

The regional analysis of Global Conductive Carbon Black Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to low labor hiring and land cost in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at moderate rate in the global Conductive Carbon Black market over the upcoming years. North America is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Cabot Corporation

• Birla Carbon

• Orion Engineered Carbon S.A.

• Imerys Graphite & Carbon Switzerland S.A.

• AkzoNobel N.V.

• Tokai Carbon Company Limited

• Ampacet Corporation

• Phillips Carbon Black Limited

• Denka Denki Kagaku Kogyo Kabushiki Kaisha

• Asbury Carbons Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

 Plastics

 Battery Electrodes

 Paints & Coatings

 Rubber

 Other Application

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Conductive Carbon Black Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors