Copper Cathode Market Report to 2025: Overview with Product Scope, Opportunities Risk, Market Driving Force

The Copper Cathode Market is continuously growing in the global scenario over the coming years. Cathode is a form of copper that exhibits purity of more than 95%. It is the primary raw material utilized in the production of copper rod, which is employed in several industries. Pure copper exhibits excellent electrical conductivity. Enhancements in the refining technology, presence of high-grade cathode specifications and stringent requirements for cast rod are the substantial drivers of the market across the globe. Moreover, growing application of copper cathode in various application which are likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. Copper cathode is good conductor of electricity and refined copper cathode is used for goods that do not require a higher degree of conductivity. These benefits also increasing demand of copper cathode among its end-users over the upcoming years. However, lack of skilled labor in manufacturing process and it is poor resistance to abrasion & common acid are the restraining factors of the Copper Cathode market across the world.

The regional analysis of Global Copper Cathode Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising demand of copper cathode in the region as US government plans to develop its current infrastructure. Europe is estimated to grow at moderate rate in the global Copper Cathode market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Codelco

• Freeport McMoran

• Aurubis

• Jiangxi Copper Company

• Glencore Xstrata

• Tongling

• Southern Copper

• JX Holdings

• Sumitomo

• BHP Billiton

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Standard Quality Level

 High Quality Level

By Application:

 Conductor

 Electronic Products

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Copper Cathode Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors