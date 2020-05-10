Crème De Cassis Market Growth to Remain Steady during the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Crème De Cassis is a type of a liquor known in central and northern part of European region. Crème De Cassis is a French word for ‘Cream of blackcurrant’. The name itself describes the content of the drink that is the liquor is made from blackcurrant. It is made by extracting blackcurrant cultivated in Europe and blend with natural sweet and juices. Several well-known cocktails are made of Crème De Cassis. It is also served as an after-dinner liquor or as a frappé. Crème De Cassis bottles comes in several specific alcohol contents which is available according to different customer preferences. The Liquor is originally originated from a place called Dijon, a city in eastern France and the capital of Côte-d’Or department. Hence if the liquor is labelled as ‘Crème de Cassis de Dijon’, it indicates that the berries are from the Dijon Community and it has its own value among its target customers.

Crème De Cassis can be segmented into Alcohol content, End Use and Distribution Channel.On the basis of alcohol content, Crème De Cassis can be segmented into 15%, 16% and 20% alcohol content. Among these alcohol contents, Crème De Cassis bottles having 16% alcohol content segment is being anticipated to be dominating in terms of value share during the forecast period.

On the basis of End Use, Crème De Cassis can be segmented into Households, HORECA and Commercials. Owing to the lifestyle adopted by the North American and European consumers, the purchases from the household segment is expected grow at a higher rate.

On the basis of distribution, Crème De Cassis can be segmented into direct and indirect channel. The indirect channel can be further sub segmented into Modern Trade, Specialty Store, Convenience Store and E – Retailers. Among these various channel, the modern store and specialty store segment is expected to witness higher growth rate in terms of volume sales since it is easily accessible for the target customers.

Regional segment for the market of Crème De Cassis product is segmented into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific including Japan and Middle East & Africa. Blackcurrant are cultivated in large scale in temperate parts of central and northern Europe and northern Asia regions due favorable climatic and soil condition. As a result, European and Asia Pacific region is expected to have higher share in terms of value and volume sales in global Crème De Cassis market. The European region is expected to witness higher growth rate in terms of volume sales due to the popularity it has been gaining over the years among the target customers. Crème De Cassis market can seize an opportunity in the North American region due to the rising alcohol consumption rate over past 5 years.

Global alcohol consumption rate has registered a substantial growth from past few years. Initially the highest alcohol consumption rate came from the European region. However in the past 5 years, the trend on alcohol consumption rate has been varying in most of the countries across the globe. North America and Asia Pacific regions are two main emerging regions when it comes to alcohol consumption. These regions has witnessed rising demand for alcohol beverages in past few years. Owing to this factor, Crème De Cassis market can pounce on the opportunity and can help drive its demand in these regions.