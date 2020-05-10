Crowdfunding Market Research, Major Manufacturers, Analysis, Industry Demand by Segmentation and Forecast 2019-2025

The Crowdfunding Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Crowdfunding is a method of raising capital through the collective effort of friends, family, customers, and individual investors. This approach taps into the collective efforts of a large pool of individuals primarily online via social media and crowdfunding platforms and leverages their networks for greater reach and exposure. Social media as a source of free of cost promotion and crowdfunding campaigns as avenues for crowdsourcing are the substantial drivers of the market across the globe. Moreover, growth of the social media and a mobile-savvy population in emerging countries, which are likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. Further, it is more efficient fundraising, it gains you early adopters & loyal advocates and it generates traction & social proof. These benefits also rising demand of Crowdfunding among its users. However, time consuming process is one of the major factors which limiting the market growth of Crowdfunding across the world.

The regional analysis of Global Crowdfunding Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing internet and smartphone penetration in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at higher rate in the global Crowdfunding market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

• GoFundMe

• Indiegogo

• Kickstarter

• Petreon

• Tilt

• Circle Up

• Angel List

• Rocket Hub

• Dragon Innovation

• YouCaring

• CrowdRise

• DonorsChoose

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Lending

 Reward-Based

 Equity Investment

 Donation

 Others

By Application:

 Entrepreneurship

 Social Causes

 Movies & Theatre

 Technology

 Publishing

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Crowdfunding Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors