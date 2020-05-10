Cypress Oil Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Share, Growth Rate, Forecast 2028

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Cypress Oil Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028” to its database.

Cypress Oil Market Outlook

Essential oils are aromatic extracts that are obtained from botanicals and plants with incredible healing capabilities. For over centuries, people have used essential oils to treat various health conditions. The essential oils such as cypress oil are extracted through steam distillation from Cupressus sempervirens. Traditionally, cypress oil is used as a medicine for skin and muscles tightening along with pore reducing the effect. Cypress oil is used for the industrial purposes such as perfume and soap industries, and for developing medicines due to its ability to fight against infections, eliminates odor, remove toxins from the body, tones respiratory system, and heal wounds. Moreover, due to cypress oil’s revitalizing evergreen aroma and various skin benefits such as used for an oily skin condition, it is mainly used in spas, by massage therapists, acupuncture, topical care, and for other relaxation practices. The cypress oil is widely cultivated in Spain, Morocco, and France, but now it has spread to North Africa and North America.

Growing Demand for Flavors and Fragrance in Personal Care Products Market is Driving Demand for Cypress Oil:

Expanding demand for flavors and fragrances in personal care products, rapidly growing product premiumization trend, the rise in consumer awareness about health benefits related to essential oils and natural ingredients are some of the factors accelerating the need for cypress oil in the market worldwide. Additionally, expanding online sales channel, accelerating perfume industry, growing popularity of organic personal care products among consumers, and a natural alternative to prescription medication are another factors fueling the growth of global cypress oil market during the forecast period. However, availability of other options in the market and side effects related to the product may hamper the growth of the global cypress oil market in the near future.

The rise in production of essential oils coupled with expanding demand from various end-use industries is likely to fuel the growth of global cypress oil market during the forecast period. Companies are also focused on adopting innovative extraction technique and aggressive marketing strategies by introducing novel product to expand their new market and stimulate new opportunities. Similarly, Asia-Pacific is probable to have the fastest growth in the global cypress oil market over the forecast period as essential oils are rapidly attractive as nature’s liquid gold for Australian farmers, with approximately 90% of Australia’s natural oils being exported globally.

Global Cypress Oil: Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global cypress oil market has been segmented as –

Pure

Compound

On the basis of application, the global cypress oil market has been segmented as –

Skin Care

Body Care

Cosmetics & Toiletries

Aromatherapy

Perfumery

Pharmaceutical

Retail

Others

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global cypress oil market has been segmented as –

Direct

Indirect Store-Based Retailing Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Discount Stores Specialty Stores Others Online Retailer



Global Cypress Oil Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global cypress oil market are Kanta group, Paras Perfumers Company, Ungerer & Company, NOW Foods Company, Herbal Bio Solutions, The Essential Oil Company, Stillpoint Aromatics Company, doTERRA International LLC, Biolandes, and others.

Developing demand for perfumes and beauty products, accelerating research and development activities, and rise in odorants and pharmaceutical ingredients demand is some of the primary factors due to which cypress oil market revenue is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate, over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing trend of organic cosmetic products, growing awareness regarding the harmful effect of chemical-based personal care products, and speedily expanding skin care industry are expected to grow the cypress oil market during the forecast period.

Opportunities for Global Cypress Oil Market Participants

Rapid urbanization, growing disposable income of people in developing countries such as India and China leads to rising in spending on spas, developing men’s grooming trend, and consumer inclination towards natural and organic products for personal grooming are the leading factors driving opportunities for cypress oil worldwide in the near future. Moreover, expanding the popularity of relaxation therapies owing to changing lifestyle coupled with high stress and depression, and rise in use of essential oils in flavoring, aromatherapy, and fragrance industry are some of the other factors accelerating the growth of the cypress oil market.

Brief Approach to Research

FMI will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the type, application, and distribution channel of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

