Cytotoxic Drug Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2019-2024.

Cytotoxic drugs inhibit or prevent the function of cells. Cytotoxic drugs are primarily used to treat cancer, frequently as part of a chemotherapy regime. Recently, their uses have expanded to treat certain skin conditions (e.g., psoriasis), rheumatoid and juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, and steroid-resistant muscle conditions. The most common forms of cytotoxic drugs are known as antineoplastic. The terms â€˜antineoplastic’ and â€˜cytotoxic’ are often used interchangeably.

Scope of the Report:

The classification of Cytotoxic Drug includes Injection, Solid Oral Dose Forms and others, and the proportion of Injection in 2016 is about 94%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Cytotoxic Drug is widely used in Breast Cancer, Blood Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Respiratory/Lung Cancer and other diseases. The most proportion of Cytotoxic Drug is for other diseases, and the consumption proportion for blood cancer in 2016 is about 24%.

Market competition is intense. Roche, Eli Lilly, Celgene, Sanofi, eisai, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, Merck, Seattle Genetics, Takeda, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Cytotoxic Drug is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.1% over the next five years, will reach 14900 million US$ in 2024, from 13900 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Cytotoxic Drug in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Roche

Eli Lilly

Celgene

Sanofi

eisai

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

Merck

Seattle Genetics

Takeda

Haosoh Pharma

Novartis

AstraZeneca

Jazz Pharma

Spectrum Pharma

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Injection

Solid Oral Dose Forms

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Breast Cancer

Blood Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Respiratory/Lung Cancer

Other

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Cytotoxic Drug product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Cytotoxic Drug, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Cytotoxic Drug in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Cytotoxic Drug competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Cytotoxic Drug breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Cytotoxic Drug market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Cytotoxic Drug sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

