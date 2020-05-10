Datacenter Infrastructure Services Market Forecast Research Reports Offers Key Insights (2017-2027)
Datacenter Infrastructure Services Market: Market Overview
Presently all the enterprises run their business on IT. Every unit of business wants technology that gives productive result and also helps business to grow and compete in the market. As flexibility and data continue to increase, there is a rise in demands for new applications and resources on hierarchical IT infrastructure. So to control this data overflow, Data center infrastructure services are introduced to manage all the data and applications related to enterprise and results in better productivity of the business. Development in cloud computing and enterprise virtualizations surges demand for data centers, that leads to new and advanced technologies to reduce power consumption and cost for managing the data center infrastructure.
The data center is a hub for data storage, networking capability, and computing capacity which is required to run business productively. This datacenter infrastructure service provides an environment which is flexible and agile that handle changing needs and unpredicted opportunities. Datacenter infrastructure services offer physical resources and components that comprise IT infrastructure devices, equipment, and technologies that include a datacenter. Datacenter infrastructure services offer IT services through servers, computers, networking equipment and data center management software or applications.
Datacenter Infrastructure Services Market: Market Dynamics
Optimized IT operations and improved security at low cost are the driving factors of the data center infrastructure services market.
Cost constraints and scalability issues can hamper the growth of datacenter infrastructure market.
Increasing demand for cloud-based data storage solutions from enterprises is the latest trend in the datacenter infrastructure services market.
Global Datacenter Infrastructure Services Market: Market Segmentation
Segmentation Overview
Datacenter Infrastructure Services market segmented by services, applications, and region.
Segmentation by services in Datacenter Infrastructure Services market:
- Data center automation
- Data center consolidation
- Data center hosting
- Data center virtualization
- Software-defined infrastructure services
Segmentation by applications in Datacenter Infrastructure Services market:
- Data center services
- IT operations management
- DevOps & Automation
- Landscape management
- Cloud services
- Cyber Security
- Others
Global Datacenter Infrastructure Services Market: Competition Landscape
Few prominent players in Datacenter Infrastructure Services market include HCL Technologies Limited, Dell EMC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Cisco Systems, Inc., and Microsoft Corporation etc.