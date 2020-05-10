Dental Anaesthetic Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry 2017-2027

Dental Anaesthetic is the substance used by the dentist for partial or complete numbness of mouth. It is used to manage pain and anxiety in patients. Dental anaesthesia is a reversible process of losing sensation which is induced by the drug known as anesthetics. This procedure is used to decrease preoperative or postoperative pain, diagnostic testing and examination and better patient’s cooperation. Dental anesthetic is injected into the gum or inner cheek. Increasing cases of gingivitis, periodontitis, cancer are expected to increase dental procedure, thus increasing the demand for dental anesthetics, globally. Increasing use of tobacco and cigarette and changes in eating habit is expected to increase dental disorders and other disorder related to oral and maxiofacial. This increasing prevalence of dental disorders would fuel the growth for dental anesthetic market during the forecast period. Anesthetics are very different from normal pain killers or analgesics, which relieves pain without loss of sensation. Dental anesthetic includes both general anesthetic and local anesthetic. Dental anesthetic is used in nonsurgical periodontal therapy (NSPT) procedures. Nonsurgical periodontal therapy (NSPT) procedures are general procedures that require anesthetics in duration based on procedure.

Lidocaine is the most common type of anesthesia used for anesthesia. Its half-life period in the body is 1.5 to 2 hours. Instruments involved in local anesthesia includes anesthetic carpules, syringe, needle, mouth props and retractors. Carpules is of various size 1.7 or 1.8cc packed in blister packs and canisters. It contains preservatives for epinephrine and local anesthetic. Syringes are two types that include: aspirating type, and non-aspirating type, Needles used in the process are available in various size, multiple gauges, and bevel, a topical anesthetic is used before local anesthetic injection to decrease the discomfort associated with anesthesia needle. It usually contains 20% benzocaine. ADA Council on Scientific Affairs in 2003 designed color-coding system to be a part of labeling on injectable local anesthetic that carried the ADA seal of acceptance. The system was developed as a result of the growing concern of difference in color coding from manufacturer to manufacturer.

Dental Anaesthesia Market: Drivers and Restraints

Dental Anesthesia market is growing with the increasing focus on the return on investment are growing the market. The growing investments on advanced anesthesia administration instruments and dental researches. The increasing dental healthcare base, growing economy, increasing trend towards dental health checkup. The increasing geriatric population and introduction of new products are expected to increase the market of global dental anesthesia. The stringent regulations by government, ignorance to dental problems and usage of traditional therapies are expected to act as a restraint to the market Dental Anaesthesia Market: Segmentation

The global dental anesthesia market is classified by product type, mode of administration, duration of action and distribution channel

Global dental anesthesia market, by Product Type

Lidocaine Lidocaine 2% with Epinephrine 1:100,000 Lidocaine 2% with Epinephrine 1:50,000 Lidocaine Plain

Mepivacaine Mepivacaine 2% with Levonordefrin 1:20,000 Mepivacaine 3%

Prilocaine Prilocaine 4% with Epinephrine 1:200,000 Prilocaine 4%

Bupivacaine 0.5% with Epinephrine1:200,000

Articaine Articaine 4% with Epinephrine 1:100,00 Articaine 4% with Epinephrine 1:200,000

Others

Global dental anesthesia market, by Mode of Administration

Maxillary anaesthesia Local infiltration Supraperiosteal injection Intraseptal Injection Periodontal Ligament Injection Field Block Periapical Injection Nerve Block Posterior superior alveolar Middle superior alveolar Anterior superior alveolar

Mandibular anaesthesia Nerve Block IAN Akinosi Gow-Gates Tissue or Skin

Others

Global dental anesthesia market, by Duration of Action

Short

Medium

Long

Global dental anesthesia market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital clinics

Clinics

Pharmacies and drug stores

E-commerce

Other

Dental Anaesthesia Market: Overview

Dental anesthesia market by product type is sub-segmented into Lidocaine ( Lidocaine 2% with Epinephrine 1:100,000, Lidocaine 2% with Epinephrine 1:50,000, Lidocaine Plain), Mepivacaine (Mepivacaine 2% with Levonordefrin 1:20,000, Mepivacaine 3%), Prilocaine (Prilocaine 4% with Epinephrine 1:200,000, Prilocaine 4%), Bupivacaine 0.5% with Epinephrine1:200,000, Articaine ( Articaine 4% with Epinephrine 1:100,00 and Articaine 4% with Epinephrine 1:200,000) and Others. The other two segment includes mode of administration and duration of action. The rising awareness among the population about importance of dental health and government initiatives to provide better dental facilities is expected to boost the market of dental anesthesia.

Dental Anesthesia Market: Regional Overview

Region-wise, the global dental anesthesia market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to lead the market due to better economic condition, better government initiatives, and more business investments. Latin America market is expected to hold second largest market share followed by Europe due to increasing trend towards racing competitions and awareness among the population.

Market: Key Players

Some of the players in Dental Anesthesia market includes Astra Zeneca, Septodont, Dentsply Sirona,GlaxoSmithKline plc, Gilead Sciences, Johnson & Johnson and others.