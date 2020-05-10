Directed Energy Weapons Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

Our latest research report entitled directed energy weapons Market (by technology (high power microwave, particle beam weapons), high energy laser systems (solid-state, chemical, fiber, free electron laser), product (non-lethal, lethal weapons), application (defence, homeland security)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of directed energy weapons. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure directed energy weapons cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential directed energy weapons growth factors.

The forecast directed energy weapons Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles directed energy weapons on a global and regional level and applications are conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report the global directed energy weapons market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.7% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

Directed energy weapons are designed to shoot down aircraft and missiles. It includes lasers, microwave, and particle beams. Directed weapons offer a wide range of advantages over conventional kinetic energy that includes accessible effects and low cost per shot. There are some disadvantages such as it offers limited range of accessibility while using the non-line of sight targets. Additionally, the power output required for weapons grade laser ranges from 10 kilowatts to 1 megawatts. Moreover, lasers are well suited for use against the moving targets such as rocket, missiles, and artillery projectiles. Laser beams also loose energy in the cases such as heavy rainfall, scattering of dust and smoke. Hence, to overcome the conditions DEW’S are used. DEW’s are the weapons that produce the beam of concentrated electromagnetic energy.

The use of directed energy weapons in the chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear materials are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Additionally, growing demand for the use of naval weapons in naval forces are the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, insufficient funding, stringent industrial policies, and lack of testing facilities are the factors restraining the growth of the market. On the other hand, arms transfer policy may hinder the market growth. Due to the amount of combustion and structural damage, high-energy weapons are further gaining demand because of this, high-energy laser weapons will rise military forces over the coming years. Moreover, rise in defense spending by many countries as well as technological advancements are anticipated to offer greater opportunities for key market players.

India’s primary defence research organization named defense research and development organization (DRDO) has conducted a recent test of laser system mounted on trucks to create more powerful laser beam with a longer range. Additionally, the kalyani group is also looking to develop directed weapons in the country. The leading vendors in the market include BAE, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and Raytheon. Among geographies, North America dominated the global directed energy weapons market. Improved border security, administering, and enforcing immigration laws were the administrations allocated to the department of homeland security by Obama in the year 2016 this results in the growth factor of the energy weapons in Americas.

Market Segmentation by Technology

The report on global directed energy weapons market covers segments such as technology, high energy laser systems, product, and application. The technology segments include high power microwave technology, high energy laser technology, and particle beam weapons. On the basis of high energy laser systems the global directed energy weapons market is categorized into solid-state laser, chemical laser, fibber laser, and free electron laser. Furthermore, on the basis of product the directed energy weapons market is segmented as non-lethal weapons, and lethal weapons. On the basis of application the directed energy weapons market is segmented as defence, and homeland security.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global directed energy weapons market such as, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Textron Inc., BAE Systems PLC., Boeing Company, Moog Inc., L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc., Rheinmetall AG, and Quinetiq Group PLC..

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global directed energy weapons market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of directed energy weapons market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the directed energy weapons market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the directed energy weapons market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

