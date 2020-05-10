Distributed Antenna System Market – An Array Of Graphics And Analysis Of Major Industry Segments

Press Release

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research entitled “Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market  – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026,” the global distributed antenna system market was valued at US$ 7.29 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 18.22 Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2018 to 2026. North America had the largest market share. Cellular/commercial communication related mandates in North America is anticipated to further enhance the large-scale adoption of distributed antenna systems in this region.

On the basis of technology, the DAS market is segmented into cellular/commercial DAS and public safety DAS. Among these, the cellular/commercial DAS segment held the major market share in 2017 and is anticipated to show a growing trend during the forecast period. Public safety DAS is anticipated to show moderate growth rate amongst the technologies.The DAS market on the basis of end-use /application has been broadly categorized into offices/corporate campus, hospitality, health care, education, transportation, government, industrial, and stadiums & arenas, amongst others.

In this segment, stadiums & arenas hold the majority market share and it is anticipated to hold significant market share during the period 2016 – 2026. The hospitality application segment is further cross segmented as hotels/resorts and retail/shopping malls, amongst which the retail/shopping malls segment held majority of the market share as compared to hotels/resorts in 2017 and it is expected to show a similar trend during the forecast period.

Get an exclusive sample of this report @  https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=15686

Distributed Antenna System Market, by Component

  • Hardware
    • Active
      • Head- End and Remotes
      • Trays
      • Antennas
      • Others
    • Passive
      • Donor Antennas
      • Trays
      • Repeaters
      • Others
    • Cabling
      • Coaxial
      • Optical Fiber
      • CAT5
      • Others
    • Hybrid
      • Head- End and Remotes
      • Repeaters
    • Services
      • Design and Installation
      • Maintenance

Distributed Antenna System Market, by Technology

  • Cellular/Commercial DAS
  • Public Safety DAS

Distributed Antenna System Market, by Application

  • Offices/Corporate Campus
  • Hospitality
    • Hotels/Resorts
    • Retail/Shopping Malls
  • Health Care
  • Education
  • Transportation
    • Airport/Train Stations
    • Parking Structures/Underground/ Tunnels
  • Government
  • Industrial
  • Stadiums and Arenas
  • Others
