Drug Testing Systems Market Trends and Segments 2018-2028

Drug Testing Systems: Market Insights

Drug testing systems are used to detect the presence of drugs such as marijuana, cocaine, oxycodone, ecstasy, opiates, methamphetamine etc. drug testing systems are used in treatment centers, criminal justice facilities and for industrial applications. Drug testing systems are fast, accurate for testing and easy drug screening. Drug testing is one of the rapidly evolving technologies which identify the use of a specific drug. Drug test systems provide information about the recent use of drugs and help to inform and improve the communication between the patient who is subjected for drug testing and healthcare provider. Drug testing is widely used in various end user segment for testing drug of abuse. Increasing consumption of the drug is expected to fuel the drug testing systems market in near future.

Drug Testing Systems: Market Dynamics

Major factor driving the growth of drug testing systems owing to technological advancement in the devices which increase the sensitivity, reduce the time and detection of newly developed designer drugs. The increasing use of alcohol, opioids results in adverse health condition and government initiative to help drug addicts drive the market for drug testing systems market. Increasing drug of abuse and rising drug testing at the workplace are some of the factors which are expected to boost the drug testing systems market. However, the high cost of drug testing systems and increased use of rapid point of care drug testing kits over the systems hinder the growth of drug testing systems market.

Request Sample [email protected] www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8699

Drug Testing Systems: Segmentation

The global Drug Testing Systems Market is segmented on basis of drug type, distribution channel and geography.

Segmentation by Drug Type

Alcohol

Marijuana

Cocaine

Others

Segmentation by Sample Type

Oral Fluid

Urine Sample

Breath Sample

Segmentation by End User

Hospital

Drug testing Laboratories

Forensic Laboratories

Diagnostic laboratories

Others

Drug Testing Systems: Overview

Development of new solutions and drug testing systems which are easy to use and accurate is expected to grow to the market in the near future. Introduction of drug testing at the workplace and various other end users also increase the demand for drug testing systems which significantly increase the market growth of drug testing systems. Use of the illicit drug in various developed and developing nations continue to rise at a rapid pace which has server effect on the physical, mental health of the individual. Rising intake of drugs and alcohol drive the market for drug testing systems market in the forecast period. According to WHO, the global burden of disease related to drug and alcohol accounts for 5.4% worldwide.

Drug Testing Systems: Region-wise Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the market for drug testing systems, due to increasing misuse of prescribed drug or use of the illicit drug. According to American Addiction Centers, An estimated 867,000 adolescents suffered from an illicit drug use disorder in 2014 and Almost 700,000 American between 12 and 17 age suffer from alcohol use disorder in 2013. Europe contributes for the second large revenue share in the global drug testing systems market, owing to rising government initiative against the substance abuse, the increasing number of drug testing laboratories. Asia Pacific is expected to show huge potential in the drug testing systems market due to increasing drug addiction and growing adoption of test devices in emerging countries such as India, which offer good opportunity in the drug testing systems. China is expected to register significant growth in the drug testing Systems market, due to a large population and increasing demand for drug testing for research and diagnostic applications. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are projected to exhibit slow growth in drug testing systems market, due to low awareness of drug of abuse testing and lack government initiative.

Request to View TOC @ www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-8699

Drug Testing Systems: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players present in the global Drug Testing Systems market are Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc., Abbott Laboratories among others.