Electric Fencing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2019-2024.

Electric Fencing systems are used to control a wide variety of animals. A typical Electric Fencing is a psychological barrier that keeps farm animals in and wild animals out, even over long distances. The animal will touch the Electric Fencing and become “trained” not to go near the fence.

The classification of Electric Fence includes Permanent Fence and Portable Fence, and the proportion of Permanent Fence in 2017 is about 76.08%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017. Electric Fence is widely used in agriculture, wild animals, pets, security and others. The most proportion of Electric Fence is agriculture.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 35.28% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 27.68%.

Market competition is not intense. Gallagher, Tru-Test Group, Woodstream, Electric Guard Dog, Parker McCrory, Premier1Supplies, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Electric Fencing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 440 million US$ in 2024, from 320 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Electric Fencing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Gallagher

Tru-Test Group

Woodstream

Electric Guard Dog

Parker McCrory

Premier1Supplies

Kencove

PetSafe

Dare Products

Mpumalanga

High Tech Pet

Shenzhen Tongher Technology

Shenzhen Lanstar

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Permanent Fence

Portable Fence

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Agriculture

Wild Animals

Pets

Security

Others

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Electric Fencing product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Electric Fencing, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Electric Fencing in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Electric Fencing competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Electric Fencing breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Electric Fencing market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Electric Fencing sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

