Electric Propulsion System Market Business Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights: Aerospace Corporation, SITAEL, Bellatrix Aerospace, Busek Co. Inc

Electric Propulsion (EP) is a class of space propulsion which makes use of electrical power to accelerate a propellant by different possible electrical and/or magnetic means.

The Electric Propulsion System market was valued at 170 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 850 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 22.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electric Propulsion System.

Aerospace Corporation

SITAEL

Bellatrix Aerospace

Busek Co. Inc.

Accion Systems Inc.

Worldwide, there are a little electric propulsion system manufacturers; and there is growing number of enterprises are entering the market attracted by the market potential. Aerospace Corporation, SITAEL and Bellatrix Aerospace are the top there manufacturers of electric propulsion system in the market currently; they account more than half of the market total production volume of electric propulsion system.

North America and Europe are the largest markets of electric propulsion system currently; but the market of electric propulsion system in Asia-Pacific is forecasted to experience a higher growth speed in the following five years due to the growing downstream demand.

Gridded Ion Engine (GIE)

Hall Effect Thruster (HET)

High Efficiency Multistage Plasma Thruster (HEMPT)

Pulsed Plasma Thruster (PPT)

Other

Nano Satellite

Microsatellite

The potential of this industry segment has been rigorously investigated in conjunction with primary market challenges. The present market condition and future prospects of the segment has also been examined. Moreover, key strategies in the market that includes product developments, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, etc., are discussed. Besides, upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also conducted.

To analyze and research the global Electric Propulsion System status and future forecast，involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Electric Propulsion System manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

