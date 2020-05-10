Emerging Opportunities In Airport Retailing Market With Current Trends Analysis To 2022

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global Airport Retailing 2017-2022”.

“Global Airport Retailing 2017-2022”, report provides a detailed analysis of both the historic and forecast market data of global airport retail sales covering all sales through retailers specialised in the sale of tax and duty free goods. These include general duty free stores stocking the traditional duty free ranges of perfume, cosmetics, spirits, and tobacco, as well as tax free boutiques operated by fashion and luxury brand specialists.

This report also covers sales of retailers selling products on a tax and duty paid basis, in areas accessible to non-travellers as well as ticket holders. The report also details key airport retailers globally with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments. In-depth analysis of the latest trends in airport retailing, covering the factors driving global airport retailing, consumer insights, market dynamics globally.

Global airport retailing sales reached US$40.0 billion in 2017 and sales are projected to register a CAGR of 7.9% during 2017-2022, with sales forecast to grow by US$18.4 billion reach US$58.4 billion by 2022. Asia-Pacific will continue to dominate the travel retail market and produce the greatest growth over the next five years. It will grow by US$10.8 billion to US$27.6 billion, accounting for 63.8% of the incremental growth in the market between 2017 and 2022.

Scope

– Global airport retailing offers strong growth opportunities for retailers over the next five years

– Asia- Pacific, the largest, fastest growing region, will deliver 60% of the incremental growth in the market

– Travel retailers collaborating with airports and expanding business into new territories

– E-commerce and m-commerce are emerging as the key driving force behind sales growth

– Growing use of robotics at airports and travel retail stores

– Extensive use of technology and innovation in airside stores

– Beauty continues to dominate travel retail sales.

Companies mentioned

Aer Rianta International

DFS

Dubai Duty Free

Dufry

Duty Free Americas

Gebr. Heinemann

King Power International (Thailand)

Lotte Duty Free

Lagardère Travel Retail

The Shilla Duty Free

