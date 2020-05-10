Event Management Services Market Research, Demand, Trends, Application, Technology, Analysis and Global Industry Forecast 2025

The Global Event Management Services Market is changing for a better in the forecast years 2018-2025 the CAGR analysis tell so as the CAGR levels in the historic year 2016 and base year 207 were continuously increasing.

Event Management Services is the application of project management to the creation and development of large scale events

With the increasing globalization there will be a surge in the demand of event management services with companies opting for different companies offering them a myriad of services.

Americas will dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The region was the early adopter of event management as a service and the expected increase in the adoption of cloud-based event management services by enterprises and government organizations will fuel the growth of the market in the Americas in the next few years.

APAC is one of the fastest growing regions and has a favorable market for event management and service vendors. The region has a broad customer base across industries, and thus needs brand marketing activities to reach out to potential customers.

THE KEY PLAYERS COVERED IN THIS STUDY

Lanyon

Cvent

Etouches

Eventbrite

Eventzilla

Regpack

XING Events

Bizzabo

CadmiumCD

Certain

Dean Evans and Associates

Profit Systems

iRez Systems

KweekWeek

Lyyti

Member Solutions

PlanetReg

Planning Pod

RegPoint Solutions

ReServe Interactive

Ungerboeck Systems International

SFX Entertainment

The Conference People

MARKET SEGMENT BY TYPE, THE PRODUCT CAN BE SPLIT INTO

Festivals

Conferences

Ceremonies

Formal Parties

Concerts

Conventions

MARKET SEGMENT BY APPLICATION, SPLIT INTO

Corporate Organizations

Public Organizations and NGOs

Individual Users

MAJOR CHAPTERS COVERED IN EVENT MANAGEMENT SERVICES MARKET RESEARCH ARE:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

