Expansion of Ethyl Cellulose Market to Remain Consistent During 2027

Ethyl cellulose is an ether of cellulose i.e. it’s a cellulose derivative in which some hydroxyl groups of same glucose units get convert into groups of ethyl ether. According to the requirement, the number of ethyl groups may vary in the ethyl cellulose. The chemical names of ethyl cellulose are ethyl ether of cellulose and cellulose ethyl ether. The food number of ethyl cellulose is E462 and is used as a color diluent and food additive. Ethyl cellulose is also used in the manufacture of adhesives, insulation materials, lacquers and plastics. A white granular solid ethyl cellulose can be prepared by treating wood pulp or cotton soaked in alkali cellulose (sodium hydroxide) along with ethyl chloride or ethylene oxide. Ethyl cellulose is insoluble in ethanol, it swells in normal water and produces a clear to opalescent colloidal and viscous solution. It is widely used as an emulsifier, stabilizer and thickener. Ethyl cellulose appears white or tan in color and is insoluble in cold and hot water.

Ethyl Cellulose Market: Market Dynamics

The growing technology in electronics is contributing to the growth of ethyl cellulose market. The explosion in digital and communication technology is also increasing the market of ethyl cellulose because they are cleaner and easier to use. The increasing use of solar panels and cells around the globe is fueling the growth of ethyl cellulose polymers. The growth in pharmaceutical industry wherein ethyl cellulose is a key excipient, is boosting its market. Ethyl cellulose being insoluble in water can get fermented as well as concentrated in the large intestine. It can also result in intestinal problems such as diarrhea, constipation and bloating. Ethyl cellulose polymers provide extremely clean burn-out performance in thick metal, they are also organic and solvent soluble derivatives of cellulose. The polymers of ethyl cellulose are being used as ideal additives for manufacturing of electronic pastes, which are utilized in modern applications such as Plasma Display Panels (PDP). They are also used in applications such as Photovoltaic (PV) and Multi-layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC). Ethyl cellulose is generally regarded as safe (GRAS) by FDA to be used as an emulsifying agent in food products. It is used to form reliable aqueous functional coatings for use in both nutraceutical as well as pharmaceutical applications.

Ethyl Cellulose Market: Market Segmentation

The global ethyl cellulose market can be segmented on the basis of form:

Solid (Crystal, Powder)

Liquid

It can also be segmented on the basis of applications:

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Electronics

Food

Beverages

Paints and coatings

Ethyl cellulose can also be segmented on the basis of grade:

Pharmaceutical grade

Electronic grade

Ethyl Cellulose Market: Segmentation Overview

In pharmaceutical industry, ethyl cellulose is used in preparing drugs. Ethyl cellulose is a polymer used as a binder for tablets. It is a cellulose that works as a binding as well as filling agent in preparing medicines. Ethyl cellulose coating protects drugs against decomposition by atmospheric humidity and oxygen. It prevents decolorization of ascorbic acid which is an easily oxidizable substance. In cosmetics, ethyl cellulose is used as a non-aqueous viscosity enhancing agent. It also serves as a fragrance ingredient, film former and binder in personal care products such as oral care products, make-up and antiperspirants. Ethyl cellulose provides high solution clarity and it has very low decomposition temperature. It has good thermal stability even if burn out happens. It is widely used as a thin-film coat and has thermoplastic applications as well.

Ethyl cellulose is soluble in a variety of organic solvents. It is used as an insoluble and non-swellable component in coating or paints. Ethyl cellulose is used as a key binding agent for gravure printing inks. It is also used as a thickening binder in screen and flexographic printing inks. Ethyl cellulose polymers provide adhesion, fast solvent release, film formation and outstanding rheology control, scuff resistance in various applications.

Ethyl Cellulose Market: Regional Outlook

The global ethyl cellulose market geographically is segmented as North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. The APEJ region, holds a significant market share of ethyl cellulose owing to the growth of pharmaceutical industries. Furthermore, the growth in electronics, digital and communication technology, wherein ethyl cellulose is a useful polymer, aids in boosting the growth of ethyl cellulose market in the region. The market in North America and Europe, is more inclined towards increasing consumption of ethyl cellulose because of the increasing usage of solar panels and cells wherein ethyl cellulose polymers are used for manufacturing electronic pastes.

Ethyl Cellulose Market: Prominent Players

Some of the prominent players in the global ethyl cellulose market are:

Ashland

The Dow Chemical Company

Alfa Aesar, Thermo Fisher Scientific

FMC Corporation

Colorcon

Shandong Head Co., Ltd

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

