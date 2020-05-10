Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market Plying for Significant Growth During 2017 – 2025

Family/indoor entertainment centers are gaining more popularity from the past decade in all age groups. Indoor entertainment centers are more preferred as an entertainment and leisure option by families over the outdoor entertainment centers, as the environmental factors and climate changes do not affect any fun time or experience to the customers. Customers are choosing Family entertainment centers for spending quality time with friends, children, parents, and other family members because of the availability of entertainment options such as movies, music, gaming, and food & beverages.

New entertainment technologies implemented in the family entertainment centers such as virtual reality gaming, 3D technology, etc. are trending and consumers prefer modern ways of entertainment over traditional entertainment options. Hence, the availability of extensive options for gaming is driving the growth of family entertainment centers market.

Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rising income among families is the prime factor leading to the increase in the expenditure capabilities on entertainment and leisure activities. Families having children and young age members are spending more on entertainment activities such as bowling, and arcade games due to increasing interest of children in this kind of games. Moreover, the increasing GDP growth rates are helping individuals to improve their spending capabilities in various activities such as entertainment. Also, the constant demand for the diversified gaming and entertainment options for the customers is generating new technology implementation in the gaming such as virtual reality gaming, Augmented reality gaming, etc. These new innovations in the gaming are also responsible for driving the market demand for the family entertainment centers.

Although, very high establishment cost for the family/indoor entertainment centers is the major challenge for the growth of the market. Also, lack of knowledge about the new entertainment technologies in developing countries is also responsible for restraining the growth of the market.

Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market: Market Segmentation

Segmentation by FEC type in family/indoor entertainment centers market:

The major segments of family/indoor entertainment centers market by FEC type include:

Arcade Studios, VR gaming zones, Sports arcades

