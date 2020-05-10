Fireworks in the UK Capsule Report Analysis by Tesco, ASDA, Sainsbury’s, Aldi, Morrisons, B&M, Firework Crazy, Wyevale

The “Fireworks in the UK Capsule Report — 2017”, report forms part of GlobalData’s Retail Occasions series, and gives insight into the profile and spending habits of consumers buying fireworks. The report analyses the market, the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes to buying fireworks.

The percentage of people buying fireworks has decreased 1.4 percentage points from 2016 to 2017, but more consumers are purchasing them for Bonfire Night. Consumers are price sensitive, which is influencing their choice of retailer for fireworks.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2311957

Key Players:

Tesco

ASDA

Sainsbury’s

Aldi

Morrisons

B&M

Firework Crazy

Wyevale

Scope:

– Fireworks are now being more frequently purchased for international occasions, such as Diwali and Chinese New Year. However, Bonfire Night remains the most important occasion; 50.5% of consumers purchased fireworks for the event.

— Value for money is the top driver of store selection for purchasing fireworks, but safety remains an important driver.

Reasons to buy:

– Use our in-depth consumer insight to gain knowledge of consumer preferences and help tailor your product offerings.

— Understand what drives retailer choice among consumers, such as convenience, value for money and delivery options in order to maximise sales potential.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2311957

Key Points from TOC:

Buying dynamics

Occasion

Store selection

Channel usage

Fulfilment

Spending

Buying dynamics

METHODOLOGY

Technical details: consumer survey work

Else Buy this [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase/2311957

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]