Flame Resistant Clothing Market Revenue Status & Forecast Report 2024

By Region

Global (Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru])

Key Companies

DuPont

Williamson-Dickie

Wrangler

Cintas

National Safety Apparel

Carhartt

Arco

Hard Yakka

Ritz Safety

Tyndale

BigBill

Market by Type

Cotton Flame Resistant Material

CVC Flame Resistant Material

Kevlar Flame Resistant Material

Viscose Rayon Resistant Material

Mixtured Material

Others

Market by Application

Oil field

Fire protection

Electric power

Equipment，electronics，mining etc.

Others

