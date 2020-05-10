Foundry Coke Global Industry Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption 2018 and Forecast to 2025
This report studies the global Foundry Coke market status and forecast, categorizes the global Foundry Coke market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
ABC Coke (Drummond)
Walter Energy
Erie Coke
OKK
ArcelorMittal Poland
CARBO-KOKS
NalonChem
Italiana Coke
Nippon Coke and Engineering
Shandong Coking Group
Jiangsu Surun Highcarbon
Shandong Sunshine Focal Electric
Shanxi Huifeng Xingye Group
GR RESOURCE
Shanxi Coking Coal Group
Shanxi Antai
Shanxi Qinxin
Henan Shenhuo
Weifang Shengheng New Energy
Get Free sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3060284-global-foundry-coke-market-research-report-2018
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3060284-global-foundry-coke-market-research-report-2018
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global Foundry Coke Market Research Report 2018
1 Foundry Coke Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Foundry Coke
1.2 Foundry Coke Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Foundry Coke Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Foundry Coke Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Ash Content ?8%
1.2.3 8% ≤ Ash Content ?10%
Ash Content ≥10%
1.3 Global Foundry Coke Segment by Application
1.3.1 Foundry Coke Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Automotive Parts Casting
1.3.3 Machinery Casting
1.3.4 Material Treatment
1.4 Global Foundry Coke Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Foundry Coke Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Foundry Coke (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Foundry Coke Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Foundry Coke Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
……………..
7 Global Foundry Coke Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 ABC Coke (Drummond)
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Foundry Coke Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 ABC Coke (Drummond) Foundry Coke Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Walter Energy
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Foundry Coke Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Walter Energy Foundry Coke Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Erie Coke
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Foundry Coke Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Erie Coke Foundry Coke Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 OKK
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Foundry Coke Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 OKK Foundry Coke Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 ArcelorMittal Poland
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Foundry Coke Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 ArcelorMittal Poland Foundry Coke Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 CARBO-KOKS
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Foundry Coke Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 CARBO-KOKS Foundry Coke Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 NalonChem
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Foundry Coke Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 NalonChem Foundry Coke Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Italiana Coke
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Foundry Coke Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Italiana Coke Foundry Coke Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
……..CONTINUED
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
www.wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)