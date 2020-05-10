Frozen Bakery Products Market Analysis, Overview, Forecast Research Report to 2025

Summary

This report studies the global Frozen Bakery Products market status and forecast, categorizes the global Frozen Bakery Products market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The global Frozen Bakery Products market is valued at 28400 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 43700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2018-2025.

Frozen Bakery Products market . Baked products are highly perishable and their attractive declines rapidly within a few hours of being taken from the oven. Freezing is the best known preservation method will significantly extend shelf life while retaining baked goods’ all-important taste, texture and appearance.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Frozen Bakery Products in the regions of Europe, the biggest consumption market that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Frozen Bakery Products. Increasing of foodservice expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on foodservice industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology will drive growth in United States and Europe markets.

The global market for frozen bakery products was $26.78 Billion in 2016. In 2016, the European region was the largest market for frozen bakery products. The high growth corresponds to the increasing demand for “thaw-and-serve” and “bake-off” products that offer convenience to not only households, but also to large retail, convenience & independent retail, foodservice, etc.. Frozen bakery products allow customers prepare food in a short period of time without requiring a pastry chef or a specialized oven. Other benefits include less food wastage as stores can bake based on demand, while keeping remaining products frozen and preserved. The wide applicability of these convenience frozen bakery products has led to its propelled growth in the forecast period.

Globally, the Frozen Bakery Products industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Frozen Bakery Products is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V., Vandemoortele NV, Kellogg Company, Europastry, S.A, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Frozen Bakery Products and related services. At the same time, Europe, occupied 44.45% revenue market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global Frozen Bakery Products industry because of their market share and technology status of Frozen Bakery Products.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V.

Nestlé SA

Conagra Brands, Inc

Aryzta AG

Vandemoortele NV

Campbell Soup Co

Lantmannen Unibake International

General Mills Inc

Tyson

Kellogg Company

Flowers Foods Inc

Associated British Foods plc

Europastry, S.A

Harry-Brot GmbH

Agrofert as

Kuchenmeister GmbH

Kobeya

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Bread

Pizza

Cake and pastry

Cookies

Others

By Application, the market can be split into

Large Retail

Convenience & Independent Retail

Foodservice

Others

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Frozen Bakery Products are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Frozen Bakery Products Manufacturers

Frozen Bakery Products Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Frozen Bakery Products Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Points Of Table Of Content:

Industry Overview of Frozen Bakery Products

Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Frozen Bakery Products

Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Frozen Bakery Products

Global Frozen Bakery Products Overall Market Overview

Frozen Bakery Products Regional Market Analysis

Global 2013-2018E Frozen Bakery Products Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

Global 2013-2018E Frozen Bakery Products Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

Major Manufacturers Analysis of Frozen Bakery Products

Development Trend of Analysis of Frozen Bakery Products Market

Frozen Bakery Products Marketing Type Analysis

Consumers Analysis of Frozen Bakery Products

Conclusion of the Global Frozen Bakery Products Market Professional Survey Report 2017

