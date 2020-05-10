Generic Drugs Market 2019 SWOT Analysis by Players: Teva, Novartis – Sandoz, Mylan, Sun Pharmaceutical

The global Generic Drugs market is valued at 210800 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 451800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Generic Drugs market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

A generic drug is a pharmaceutical drug that is equivalent to a brand-name product in dosage, strength, route of administration, quality, performance, and intended use. The term may also refer to any drug marketed under its chemical name without advertising, or to the chemical makeup of a drug rather than the brand name under which the drug is sold.

The global average gross margin of generic drugs is in the decreasing trend, from 45.19% in 2011 to 43.56% in 2015. With the situation of global economy, gross margin will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of generic drugs includes simple generic drugs, super generic drugs and biosimilars. And the proportion of simple generic drugs in 2015 is about 80% and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2011 to 2015. The super generic drugs in 2015 are about 18.7% and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2011 to 2015.

The “Generic Drugs Market Research” gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Generic Drugs market. Generic Drugs industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Generic Drugs industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode and region. The Generic Drugs Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Teva

Novartis – Sandoz

Mylan

Sun Pharmaceutical

Aspen

Fresenius Kabi

Pfizer (Hospira)

Sanofi

Aurobindo

Lupin

Dr. Reddy’s

Apotex

Cipla

ENDO (Par Pharmaceutical)

Stada Arzneimittel

Krka Group

Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical

Valeant

Zydus Cadila

Hikma

North America region is the largest supplier of generic drugs, with a revenue market share nearly 31.5% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of generic drugs, enjoying revenue market share nearly 26.5% in 2015, India is also an important areas, and with the revenue market share is 22.8% in 2015.

Market size by Product

Simple Generic Drugs

Super Generic Drugs

Biosimilars

Market size by End User

CNS

Cardiovascular

Genitourinary/Hormonal Drugs

Respiratory

Rheumatology

Diabetes

Oncology

Others

The Generic Drugs report is an exclusive elaborated study of the given industry with an aim towards the global market trend. The report focuses to deliver a synopsis of global Generic Drugs Market with in-depth market segmentation by several market players, suppliers and distributors of Generic Drugs. The global market of this industry is anticipated to experience lucrative growth during the forecast period. The report delivers prime statistics on the market status of the market manufacturers who are existent leaders and provides key opportunities and trends in the market.

Global Generic Drugs Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 presents an in-depth assessment of the Generic Drugs industry including enabling technologies, deployment models, market drivers, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, challenges, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Generic Drugs Market investments from 2018 till 2025.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Generic Drugs market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Generic Drugs market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Generic Drugs companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Generic Drugs submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

