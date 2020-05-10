Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Sales, Market Overview, Analysis Research Report 2024

Our latest research report entitled Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Market (by type (prebiotics, probiotics, proteins & amino acids, omega-3 fatty acids, minerals, vitamins, carotenoids, fibers & specialty and others), application (functional food, functional beverages, dietary supplements, animal nutrition and personal care), form and health benefit (dry and liquid)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Active Nutraceutical Ingredients. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Active Nutraceutical Ingredients cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Active Nutraceutical Ingredients growth factors.

The forecast Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Active Nutraceutical Ingredients on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global active nutraceuticals ingredients markets is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Active nutraceuticals are products that provides protection against chronic disease as well as provides physiological benefit. Active nutraceuticals are used to improve health, delay the aging process, prevent chronic diseases, increase life expectancy, and support the structure or function of the body. The active nutraceutical ingredients can be consumed through various foods such as dietary supplements, functional foods, and functional beverages. The major application of nutraceutical ingredients is seen in dietary supplements segment.

Many factors are helping to boost this market, such as increasing health awareness among people, increasing demand for healthy food, growing aging population who want to remain active and fit for day to day work, memory enhancement, joint strengthening, growing trends of wellbeing and vitality among youth population. In addition, customization of active nutraceuticals as per different requirements of different age group of people is also one of the key factors supporting the market growth. Furthermore, many companies are focusing on developing different variety of active nutraceuticals in order to improve the market growth.

North America dominates the global Active nutraceuticals market. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2018-2024 due to growing number of health conscious young people, shifting trend from taking vitamin supplements to meet the RDA nutrition towards overall improvement of health, increasing self-medication among consumers, easily availability of these product through traditional and online medical stores, increasing disposable income among people in these regions etc. are influencing the market growth rate in Asia-Pacific region.

Market Segmentation by Type, Application, Form and Health Benefit

The report on global active nutraceuticals ingredients markets covers segments such as, type, application, form and health benefit. On the basis of type the global active nutraceuticals ingredients markets is categorized into prebiotics, probiotics, proteins & amino acids, omega-3 fatty acids, minerals, vitamins, carotenoids, fibers & specialty carbohydrates and phytochemical & plant extracts. On the basis of application, the global active nutraceuticals ingredients markets are categorized into functional food, functional beverages, dietary supplements, animal nutrition and personal care. On the basis of form the global active nutraceuticals ingredients markets is categorized into dry and liquid. On the basis of health benefit the global active nutraceuticals ingredients markets is categorized into gut health, heart health, bone health, immunity, nutrition, weight management and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global active nutraceuticals ingredients markets such as, Cargill, Dowdupont, BASF, ADM, Associated British Foods, DSM, Ingredion, Arla Foods, Tate & Lyle and Ajinomoto.

