Global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Market: Growth, Demand, Supply, Consumption to 2023

A turbo generator is the combination of a turbine directly connected to an electric generator for the generation of electric power. Large steam-powered turbo generators provide the majority of the world’s electricity and are also used by steam-powered turbo-electric ships.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Air-Cooled Turbogenerators in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In the coming years there is a decreasing demand for Air-Cooled Turbogenerators in the regions of Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Air-Cooled Turbogenerators. Increasing of steam turbine expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on gas turbine industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Air-Cooled Turbogenerators will drive growth in Asia (Except China) markets.

The consumption volume of Air-Cooled Turbogenerators is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Air-Cooled Turbogenerators industry may not keep that trend. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Air-Cooled Turbogenerators is still promising.

The worldwide market for Air-Cooled Turbogenerators is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

GE

Siemens

ANDRITZ

Ansaldo Energia

Brush

Shanghai Electric

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

Toshiba

Harbin Electric

Bzd

WEG

Power-M

BHEL

Fuji Electric

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

2-pole air-cooled generators

4-pole air-cooled generators

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Gas Turbine Power Plant

Steam Turbine Power Plant

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Air-Cooled Turbogenerators market.

Chapter 1, to describe Air-Cooled Turbogenerators Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Air-Cooled Turbogenerators, with sales, revenue, and price of Air-Cooled Turbogenerators, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Air-Cooled Turbogenerators, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Air-Cooled Turbogenerators market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Air-Cooled Turbogenerators sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

