Global Ammonia Industry to Penetrate Untapped Regions During 2023

Global Ammonia Industry Outlook to 2023 – Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants

Summary

Global ammonia capacity is expected to experience considerable growth over the next five years from around 230 mtpa in 2018 to more than 280 mtpa by 2023. More than 95 planned and announced ammonia plants are expected to come online, primarily in Asia and the Middle East over the next five years. Dangote Group, Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd, and Nakhodka Fertilizer Plant are the top three companies in terms of planned capacity additions during the outlook period.

Scope

– Global ammonia capacity outlook by region

– Global ammonia capacity outlook by country

– Ammonia planned and announced plants details

– Global ammonia capacity by feedstock

– Capacity share of the major ammonia producers globally

– Global ammonia capital expenditure outlook by region

– Global ammonia capital expenditure outlook by country.

Reasons to buy

– Obtain the most up to date information available on all active and planned ammonia plants globally

– Understand regional ammonia supply scenario

– Identify opportunities in the global ammonia industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of ammonia capacity data.

1 Table of Contents

1.1. List of Tables

1.2. List of Figures

2. Global Ammonia Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review

2.1. Global Ammonia Industry, Key Data

2.2. Global Ammonia Industry, Ammonia Capacity by Top 5 Countries, 2013-2023

2.3. Global Ammonia Industry, Ammonia Capacity Share vis–vis Growth by Top 5 Countries, 2013-2018

2.4. Major Global Ammonia Industry, Top 10 Planned and Announced Plants

3. Global Planned and Announced Ammonia Plants

4. Africa Ammonia Industry

4.1. Africa Ammonia Industry, Key Data

4.2. Africa Ammonia Industry, Ammonia Capacity by Countries, 2013-2023

4.3. Africa Ammonia Industry, Ammonia Capacity Share vis–vis Growth by Countries, 2013-2018

4.4. Africa Ammonia Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2018

4.5. Africa Ammonia Industry, Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Plants

4.6. Africa Ammonia Industry, Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Plants by Country

4.7. Ammonia Industry in Egypt

4.8. Ammonia Industry in Nigeria

4.9. Ammonia Industry in South Africa

4.10. Ammonia Industry in Algeria

4.11. Ammonia Industry in Angola

4.12. Ammonia Industry in Equatorial Guinea

4.13. Ammonia Industry in Gabon

4.14. Ammonia Industry in Libya

4.15. Ammonia Industry in Zambia

4.16. Ammonia Industry in Zimbabwe

5. Asia Ammonia Industry

5.1. Asia Ammonia Industry, Key Data

5.2. Asia Ammonia Industry, Ammonia Capacity by Top 5 Countries, 2013-2023

5.3. Asia Ammonia Industry, Ammonia Capacity Share vis–vis Growth by Top 5 Countries, 2013-2018

5.4. Asia Ammonia Industry, Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Plants

5.5. Asia Ammonia Industry, Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Plants by Country

5.6. Ammonia Industry in China

5.7. Ammonia Industry in South Korea

Continue…

