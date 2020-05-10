According to Ameco Research, the Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Market is projected to grow at CAGR of around 6.2% over the forecast period and reach worth around 56.18 Billion US$ in 2018-2025.

The “Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Market” is an in depth study analyzing the current state and forecast 2018-2025. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Market provides analysis of market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Market discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Armored fighting vehicles include land combat and transportation vehicles used by military land forces for operations, such as transporting cargo and military personnel and operating in active combat. These vehicles are protected by armored and in many cases armed with weapons. Armored vehicles provide significant strength to a country’s army and are used in large numbers by military forces around the world.

This report focuses on Armored Fighting Vehicles volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Armored Fighting Vehicles market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AM General

MKU

Sabiex International

Diehl Defence

General Dynamics

Rheinmetall

FNSS Savunma Sistemleri

Oshkosh Defense

BAE Systems

Elbit Systems

Palbam

Thales

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Wheeled Armored Vehicles

Tracked Armored Vehicles

Segment by Application

Military Use

Police Use

Civil Use

Available customization:

With the given market information, Ameco research offers customization’s in line with the company’s specific wishes. The following customization choices unit of measurement accessible for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Market – Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025



1 Armored Fighting Vehicles Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Armored Fighting Vehicles

1.2 Armored Fighting Vehicles Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Wheeled Armored Vehicles

1.2.3 Tracked Armored Vehicles

1.3 Armored Fighting Vehicles Segment by Application

1.3.1 Armored Fighting Vehicles Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Military Use

1.3.3 Police Use

1.3.4 Civil Use

1.4 Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Market Size

1.5.1 Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Armored Fighting Vehicles Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Armored Fighting Vehicles Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Armored Fighting Vehicles Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Armored Fighting Vehicles Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Armored Fighting Vehicles Production

3.4.1 North America Armored Fighting Vehicles Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Armored Fighting Vehicles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Armored Fighting Vehicles Production

3.5.1 Europe Armored Fighting Vehicles Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Armored Fighting Vehicles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Armored Fighting Vehicles Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Armored Fighting Vehicles Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Armored Fighting Vehicles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Armored Fighting Vehicles Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Armored Fighting Vehicles Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Armored Fighting Vehicles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Armored Fighting Vehicles Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Armored Fighting Vehicles Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Armored Fighting Vehicles Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Armored Fighting Vehicles Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Armored Fighting Vehicles Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Armored Fighting Vehicles Business

7.1 AM General

7.1.1 AM General Armored Fighting Vehicles Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Armored Fighting Vehicles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 AM General Armored Fighting Vehicles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 MKU

7.2.1 MKU Armored Fighting Vehicles Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Armored Fighting Vehicles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 MKU Armored Fighting Vehicles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Sabiex International

7.3.1 Sabiex International Armored Fighting Vehicles Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Armored Fighting Vehicles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Sabiex International Armored Fighting Vehicles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Diehl Defence

7.4.1 Diehl Defence Armored Fighting Vehicles Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Armored Fighting Vehicles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Diehl Defence Armored Fighting Vehicles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 General Dynamics

7.5.1 General Dynamics Armored Fighting Vehicles Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Armored Fighting Vehicles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 General Dynamics Armored Fighting Vehicles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Rheinmetall

7.6.1 Rheinmetall Armored Fighting Vehicles Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Armored Fighting Vehicles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Rheinmetall Armored Fighting Vehicles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 FNSS Savunma Sistemleri

7.7.1 FNSS Savunma Sistemleri Armored Fighting Vehicles Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Armored Fighting Vehicles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 FNSS Savunma Sistemleri Armored Fighting Vehicles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Oshkosh Defense

7.8.1 Oshkosh Defense Armored Fighting Vehicles Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Armored Fighting Vehicles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Oshkosh Defense Armored Fighting Vehicles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 BAE Systems

7.9.1 BAE Systems Armored Fighting Vehicles Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Armored Fighting Vehicles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 BAE Systems Armored Fighting Vehicles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Elbit Systems

7.10.1 Elbit Systems Armored Fighting Vehicles Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Armored Fighting Vehicles Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Elbit Systems Armored Fighting Vehicles Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Palbam

7.12 Thales

….

