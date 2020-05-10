Global Auto Dealer Software Market: An Excellent Answer to a Highly Demanding Market 2019-2024
Automotive dealer software is a kind of software which is mainly used in the automotive aftermarket. The automotive dealer software can help dealers or distributors to increase sales and margins, make smarter and faster inventory decisions and reduce returns etc.
Scope of the Report:
Automotive dealer software market kept growing in recent years. As automotive market develops in a rapid period, automotive dealer software market will keep in rapid development. The global automotive dealer software market was valued at 12.01 billion USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 21.71 billion USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.68% between 2017 and 2025.
North America is the largest consumption countries of automotive dealer software in the world in the past few years and USA will keep dominate the automotive dealer software market in the next few years. North America market took up about 44.23% of the global market in 2017, followed by Europe with about 29.19%, Asian countries especially China, will witness a higher growth rate in the following few years, despite occupying little market in at present.
The global Auto Dealer Software market is valued at 12900 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 18500 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Auto Dealer Software.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Auto Dealer Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Auto Dealer Software market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Cox Automotive
CDK Global
Reynolds and Reynolds
RouteOne
Dominion Enterprises
DealerSocket
Internet Brands
Wipro
Epicor
Yonyou
ELEAD1ONE
TitleTec
ARI Network Services
WHI Solutions
Infomedia
MAM Software
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
DSM Software
CRM Software
Marketing Software
Other Software
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Web-based Software
Installed Software
