Global Automotive Exhaust System Components Market Research Report 2018

The global automotive exhaust systems market is expected to reach a significant valuation by the end of the period of assessment. The automotive exhaust systems market witnessed a continuous growth path since 2013 and the global Automotive Exhaust System Components market is valued at USD 34.44 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 45.89 billion by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.65% between 2017 and 2025.

This report studies the Automotive Exhaust System Components market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Automotive Exhaust System Components market by product type and applications/end industries.

The major players in global Automotive Exhaust System Components market include

Faurecia

Tenneco

Eberspacher

Sango

Boysen

Sejong Industrial

Benteler

BOSAL

Magneti Marelli

Yutaka Giken

Calsonic Kansei

Katcon

Futaba

Weifu Lida

Chongqing Hiter

Wanxiang Group

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Automotive Exhaust System Components in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Korea

India

Other

On the basis of product, the Automotive Exhaust System Components market is primarily split into

Exhaust Manifold

Catalytic Converter

Resonator

Muffler

Tail Pipe

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Gasoline Engine

Diesel Engine

