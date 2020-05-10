Global Automotive Exhaust System Components Market Research Report 2018
The global automotive exhaust systems market is expected to reach a significant valuation by the end of the period of assessment. The automotive exhaust systems market witnessed a continuous growth path since 2013 and the global Automotive Exhaust System Components market is valued at USD 34.44 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 45.89 billion by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.65% between 2017 and 2025.
This report studies the Automotive Exhaust System Components market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Automotive Exhaust System Components market by product type and applications/end industries.
The major players in global Automotive Exhaust System Components market include
Faurecia
Tenneco
Eberspacher
Sango
Boysen
Sejong Industrial
Benteler
BOSAL
Magneti Marelli
Yutaka Giken
Calsonic Kansei
Katcon
Futaba
Weifu Lida
Chongqing Hiter
Wanxiang Group
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Automotive Exhaust System Components in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Korea
India
Other
On the basis of product, the Automotive Exhaust System Components market is primarily split into
Exhaust Manifold
Catalytic Converter
Resonator
Muffler
Tail Pipe
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Gasoline Engine
Diesel Engine
