Global Bathtub Market is projected to grow at CAGR of around 4.0% over the forecast period and reach worth around 10.7 Billion US$ in 2018-2025.

The "Global Bathtub Market" is an in depth study analyzing the current state and forecast 2018-2025. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Bathtubs generally refer to the bathtubs used for bathing as one of the main facilities of the toilet

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the bathtub by industry, are the introduction of high-tech bathtubs with advanced features including wall-mounted LCD, hydrotherapy features, and the increasing adoption of soaking tubs.

This report focuses on Bathtub volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bathtub market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Villeroy & Boch

Kaldewei

Kohler

Roca

RAK CERAMICS

Duravit

HSIL

Jaguar

Jacuzzi

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Acrylic

Cast Iron

Fiberglass

Segment by Application

Residential

New Residential

Remodeling

Commercial

