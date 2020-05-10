Global BFS (Blow-Fill-Seal) Products market – industry analysis, share, growth, trends and forecast from 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global BFS (Blow-Fill-Seal) Products Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 135 pages with table and figures in it.

This comprehensive BFS (Blow-Fill-Seal) Products Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

BFS (Blow-Fill-Seal) technology is a manufacturing technique used to produce small, (0.1mL) and large volume, (500mL +) liquid-filled containers. Originally developed in Europe in the 1930s, it was introduced in the United States in the 1960s, but over the last 20 years it has become more prevalent within the pharmaceutical industry and is now widely considered to be the superior form of aseptic processing by various medicine regulatory agencies including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the packaging of pharmaceutical and healthcare products.

Scope of the Report:

The leading manufactures mainly are Unither Pharmaceuticals, Nephron Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Recipharm and TRC. Unither Pharmaceuticals is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 6% in 2016. The next is Nephron Pharmaceuticals and Takeda Pharmaceuticals.

Geographically, the global BFS (Blow-Fill-Seal) products market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The Europe held the largest share in the global BFS (Blow-Fill-Seal) products market, its revenue of global market exceeds 37% in 2016. The next is North America and Asia-Pacific.

The worldwide market for BFS (Blow-Fill-Seal) Products is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the BFS (Blow-Fill-Seal) Products in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Unither Pharmaceuticals

Nephron Pharmaceuticals

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Recipharm

TRC

SIFI

Catalent

Horizon Pharmaceuticals

Unicep Packaging

Amanta Healthcare

CR Double-Crane

SALVAT

Unipharma

Asept Pak

Pharmapack

Curida

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

PE

PP

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverage

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Others

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe BFS (Blow-Fill-Seal) Products product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of BFS (Blow-Fill-Seal) Products, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of BFS (Blow-Fill-Seal) Products in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the BFS (Blow-Fill-Seal) Products competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the BFS (Blow-Fill-Seal) Products breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, BFS (Blow-Fill-Seal) Products market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe BFS (Blow-Fill-Seal) Products sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

