According to Ameco Research, the Global CNG Tank Market is projected to grow at CAGR of around 5.4% over the forecast period and reach worth around 1.52 Billion US$ in 2018-2025.

The “Global CNG Tank Market” is an in depth study analyzing the current state and forecast 2018-2025. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global CNG Tank Market provides analysis of market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global CNG Tank Market discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Download Sample Copy Of This Report From Here: http://www.amecoresearch.com/sample/10948

CNG Tank Refers to the Tank for storing compressed natural gas

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the increase in green fleet and development of type V tanks.

This report focuses on CNG Tank volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall CNG Tank market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

View Detail Report With Complete Table of [email protected] http://www.amecoresearch.com/market-report/global-cng-tank-market-10948

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Faber Industrie

Hexagon Composites ASA

Luxfer Gas Cylinder

Faber Industrie

Beijing Tianhai Industry

Worthington Cylinders GmbH

Quantum Fuel System Technologies

Everest Kanto Cylinder

Zhongyou Tongyong Luxi Natural Gas Equipment

FIBA Technologies

CIMC Enric Holdings

Sinoma Science & Technology(Suzhou)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Glass Fiber Composite Material

Carbon Fiber Composite

Metal

Segment by Application

Shipping

Land Transportation



Available customization:

With the given market information, Ameco research offers customization’s in line with the company’s specific wishes. The following customization choices unit of measurement accessible for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Global CNG Tank Market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Some Points From Table of Contents

Global CNG Tank Market – Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025



1 CNG Tank Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of CNG Tank

1.2 CNG Tank Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global CNG Tank Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Glass Fiber Composite Material

1.2.3 Carbon Fiber Composite

1.2.4 Metal

1.3 CNG Tank Segment by Application

1.3.1 CNG Tank Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Shipping

1.3.3 Land Transportation

1.4 Global CNG Tank Market by Region

1.4.1 Global CNG Tank Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global CNG Tank Market Size

1.5.1 Global CNG Tank Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global CNG Tank Production (2014-2025)

2 Global CNG Tank Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global CNG Tank Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global CNG Tank Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global CNG Tank Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers CNG Tank Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 CNG Tank Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 CNG Tank Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 CNG Tank Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in CNG Tank Business

7.1 Faber Industrie

7.1.1 Faber Industrie CNG Tank Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 CNG Tank Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Faber Industrie CNG Tank Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Hexagon Composites ASA

7.2.1 Hexagon Composites ASA CNG Tank Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 CNG Tank Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Hexagon Composites ASA CNG Tank Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Luxfer Gas Cylinder

7.3.1 Luxfer Gas Cylinder CNG Tank Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 CNG Tank Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Luxfer Gas Cylinder CNG Tank Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Faber Industrie

7.4.1 Faber Industrie CNG Tank Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 CNG Tank Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Faber Industrie CNG Tank Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Beijing Tianhai Industry

7.5.1 Beijing Tianhai Industry CNG Tank Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 CNG Tank Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Beijing Tianhai Industry CNG Tank Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Worthington Cylinders GmbH

7.6.1 Worthington Cylinders GmbH CNG Tank Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 CNG Tank Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Worthington Cylinders GmbH CNG Tank Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Quantum Fuel System Technologies

7.7.1 Quantum Fuel System Technologies CNG Tank Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 CNG Tank Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Quantum Fuel System Technologies CNG Tank Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Everest Kanto Cylinder

7.8.1 Everest Kanto Cylinder CNG Tank Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 CNG Tank Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Everest Kanto Cylinder CNG Tank Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Zhongyou Tongyong Luxi Natural Gas Equipment

7.9.1 Zhongyou Tongyong Luxi Natural Gas Equipment CNG Tank Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 CNG Tank Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Zhongyou Tongyong Luxi Natural Gas Equipment CNG Tank Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 FIBA Technologies

7.10.1 FIBA Technologies CNG Tank Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 CNG Tank Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 FIBA Technologies CNG Tank Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 CIMC Enric Holdings

7.12 Sinoma Science & Technology(Suzhou)

….

Quick Buy This Premium Report From Here: http://www.amecoresearch.com/buy/10948