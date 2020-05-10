Global Commercial/ Corporate Card Market Is Expected To Grow At High Cagr During The Forecast Period 2019-2024
Used wisely, corporate cards can help you simultaneously achieve career goals and reap personal perks.
Scope of the Report:
Commercial card market continues to grow at rates higher than other business-to-business (B2B) payments types. According to the authors estimates, between 2013 and 2015, U.S. commercial card purchase volume grew at a compound annual growth rate of 9%; we expect to see high-single-digit growth through the next several years.
The global Commercial/Corporate Card market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Commercial/Corporate Card.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Commercial/Corporate Card market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Commercial/Corporate Card market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
American Express
Banco Itau
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Bank of Brazil
Bank of East Asia
Chase Commercial Banking
Diner’s Club
Hang Seng Bank
Hyundai
JP Morgan
MasterCard
SimplyCash
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Open-Loop
Closed Loop Cards
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Small Business Credit Cards
Corporate Credit Cards
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Commercial/Corporate Card Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Commercial/Corporate Card Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Commercial/Corporate Card Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Commercial/Corporate Card Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Commercial/Corporate Card Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Commercial/Corporate Card Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Commercial/Corporate Card Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Commercial/Corporate Card by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Commercial/Corporate Card Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Commercial/Corporate Card Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Commercial/Corporate Card Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
