Global Commercial/ Corporate Card Market Is Expected To Grow At High Cagr During The Forecast Period 2019-2024

Used wisely, corporate cards can help you simultaneously achieve career goals and reap personal perks.

Scope of the Report:

Commercial card market continues to grow at rates higher than other business-to-business (B2B) payments types. According to the authors estimates, between 2013 and 2015, U.S. commercial card purchase volume grew at a compound annual growth rate of 9%; we expect to see high-single-digit growth through the next several years.

The global Commercial/Corporate Card market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Commercial/Corporate Card.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Commercial/Corporate Card market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Commercial/Corporate Card market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

American Express

Banco Itau

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Bank of Brazil

Bank of East Asia

Chase Commercial Banking

Diner’s Club

Hang Seng Bank

Hyundai

JP Morgan

MasterCard

SimplyCash

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Open-Loop

Closed Loop Cards

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Small Business Credit Cards

Corporate Credit Cards

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Commercial/Corporate Card Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Commercial/Corporate Card Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Commercial/Corporate Card Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Commercial/Corporate Card Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Commercial/Corporate Card Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Commercial/Corporate Card Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Commercial/Corporate Card Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Commercial/Corporate Card by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Commercial/Corporate Card Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Commercial/Corporate Card Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Commercial/Corporate Card Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

