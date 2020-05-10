According to Ameco Research, the Global Composite Cylinder Market is projected to grow at CAGR of around 7.5% over the forecast period and reach worth around 1202 Million US$ in 2018-2025.

The “Global Composite Cylinder Market” is an in depth study analyzing the current state and forecast 2018-2025. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global Composite Cylinder Market provides analysis of market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Composite Cylinder Market discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Download Sample Copy Of This Report From Here: http://www.amecoresearch.com/sample/10949

Composite cylinders are superior alternatives to the traditionally used metal cylinders. These cylinders are extremely lightweight, attractive in colour and shape.

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry include the increase in green fleet and development of type V tanks.

This report focuses on Composite Cylinder volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Composite Cylinder market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

View Detail Report With Complete Table of [email protected] http://www.amecoresearch.com/market-report/global-composite-cylinder-market-10949

The following manufacturers are covered:

Luxfer Gas Cylinder

Hexagon Composites ASA

Quantum Technologies

Worthington Cylinders

Dragerwerk & KGaA

Time Technoplast

Faber Industrie.

Beijing Tianhai Industry

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Ideal Fiber

Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle



Available customization:

With the given market information, Ameco research offers customization’s in line with the company’s specific wishes. The following customization choices unit of measurement accessible for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Global Composite Cylinder Market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Composite Cylinder Market – Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025



1 Composite Cylinder Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Composite Cylinder

1.2 Composite Cylinder Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Composite Cylinder Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Glass Fiber

1.2.3 Carbon Fiber

1.2.4 Ideal Fiber

1.3 Composite Cylinder Segment by Application

1.3.1 Composite Cylinder Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Global Composite Cylinder Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Composite Cylinder Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Composite Cylinder Market Size

1.5.1 Global Composite Cylinder Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Composite Cylinder Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Composite Cylinder Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Composite Cylinder Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Composite Cylinder Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Composite Cylinder Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Composite Cylinder Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Composite Cylinder Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Composite Cylinder Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Composite Cylinder Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Composite Cylinder Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Composite Cylinder Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Composite Cylinder Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Composite Cylinder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Composite Cylinder Production

3.4.1 North America Composite Cylinder Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Composite Cylinder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Composite Cylinder Production

3.5.1 Europe Composite Cylinder Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Composite Cylinder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Composite Cylinder Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Composite Cylinder Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Composite Cylinder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Composite Cylinder Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Composite Cylinder Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Composite Cylinder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Composite Cylinder Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Composite Cylinder Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Composite Cylinder Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Composite Cylinder Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Composite Cylinder Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Composite Cylinder Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Composite Cylinder Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Composite Cylinder Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Composite Cylinder Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Composite Cylinder Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Composite Cylinder Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Composite Cylinder Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Composite Cylinder Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Composite Cylinder Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Composite Cylinder Business

7.1 Luxfer Gas Cylinder

7.1.1 Luxfer Gas Cylinder Composite Cylinder Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Composite Cylinder Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Luxfer Gas Cylinder Composite Cylinder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Hexagon Composites ASA

7.2.1 Hexagon Composites ASA Composite Cylinder Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Composite Cylinder Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Hexagon Composites ASA Composite Cylinder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Quantum Technologies

7.3.1 Quantum Technologies Composite Cylinder Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Composite Cylinder Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Quantum Technologies Composite Cylinder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Worthington Cylinders

7.4.1 Worthington Cylinders Composite Cylinder Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Composite Cylinder Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Worthington Cylinders Composite Cylinder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Dragerwerk & KGaA

7.5.1 Dragerwerk & KGaA Composite Cylinder Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Composite Cylinder Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Dragerwerk & KGaA Composite Cylinder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Time Technoplast

7.6.1 Time Technoplast Composite Cylinder Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Composite Cylinder Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Time Technoplast Composite Cylinder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Faber Industrie.

7.7.1 Faber Industrie. Composite Cylinder Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Composite Cylinder Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Faber Industrie. Composite Cylinder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Beijing Tianhai Industry

7.8.1 Beijing Tianhai Industry Composite Cylinder Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Composite Cylinder Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Beijing Tianhai Industry Composite Cylinder Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Composite Cylinder Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Composite Cylinder Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Composite Cylinder

8.4 Composite Cylinder Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Composite Cylinder Distributors List

9.3 Composite Cylinder Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Composite Cylinder Market Forecast

11.1 Global Composite Cylinder Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Composite Cylinder Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Composite Cylinder Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Composite Cylinder Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Composite Cylinder Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Composite Cylinder Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Composite Cylinder Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Composite Cylinder Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Composite Cylinder Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Composite Cylinder Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Composite Cylinder Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Composite Cylinder Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Composite Cylinder Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Composite Cylinder Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Composite Cylinder Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Composite Cylinder Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

Quick Buy This Premium Report From Here: http://www.amecoresearch.com/buy/10949