Global Cosmetics & Personal Care Ingredients Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

Chemicals are an integral part of the cosmetic and personal care industry, a wide range of chemicals are consumer across this industry globally. According to the properties and functions of these chemicals, it is consumed for manufacturing of different types of products such as surfactants, emulsifiers, emollients, and rheology modifiers to name some. In processing of latter mentioned products, variety of chemical are consumed as raw materials such as tocopherol, dimethicone, parabens, titanium dioxide, sodium lauryl sulphate, sodium laureth sulphate, and formaldehyde among others, which are some of the most commonly used chemicals across the cosmetics and personal care industry.

Market impetus factors associated with the regional demand for cosmetic & personal care ingredient chemicals in MENA, G.C.C., and China are the bolstering growth of personal care and cosmetic industry in the aforementioned regions. For instance, China accounts for nearly 10% of revenue generated by the global personal care industry, and is anticipated to exhibit growth rate of ~8% over the forecast period, owing to the factors such as rapid urbanization, rise in disposable income and changing lifestyle of people among others. Also, substantial spending on cosmetics & personal care products in middle east to boost personal care ingredients market. According to study, per capita spending on cosmetics and personal care products in the Middle East countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, and G.C.C. accounted for nearly USD 171, 335, and 240 respectively in 2015, and it is expected to increase substantially over the forecast period. Furthermore, the female population in the Middle East accounts for nearly 49-50% of total Middle East population coupled with high level of purchasing power, the woman population in the Middle East region tend to spend hefty sum on cosmetic and personal care products. However, various regulatory bodies active in the MENA, G.C.C., and China have imposed a stringent framework of regulations and compliance in order to ensure consumer safety. For instance, in 2013 Saudi Arabia Food & Drug Administration (SFDA) banned the use of eight shampoo brands in the market, owing to the presence of carcinogenic Dioxane, thus, hampering the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the cosmetics & personal care ingredients market is fragmented among regions Middle East & North Africa, China and Gulf countries. Among all the regions China is estimated to be largest consumer of cosmetics & personal care ingredients owing to increasing demand of multi-functional ingredients, high demand of anti-aging products, and skin whitening products in cosmetics & personal care market. In terms of type of cosmetics, the skincare products accounts for nearly 37% market share of the overall China’s Cosmetics & personal care products market, of which, the skin lighting products are the most attractive product among other products growing at a rapid pace registering double digit growth rate. Thus, subsequent demand and healthy growth of cosmetics & personal care market in China has witnessed substantial demand for cosmetic chemicals in the region placing China as the top consumer and producer of cosmetic grade chemicals.

The Saudisation programme aimed at replacing the foreign workforce in Saudi Arabia by the Saudi nationals to eradicate unemployment from the country has led to more Saudi men joining the workforce. Thus, the increasing Saudi men in the workforce coupled with substantial spending on male centric grooming products will witness increasing demand for male centric cosmetics.

Segmentation

MENA/G.C.C./China Cosmetic & personal care ingredients market is majorly segmented on the basis of Type, End Use and Region. On Basis of Type, MENA/G.C.C./China cosmetic & personal care ingredients market is segmented into tocopherol, dimethicone, parabens, titanium dioxide, sodium lauryl sulphate, sodium laureth sulphate, formaldehyde, benzones, isopropyls, glycerols, others. Based on end use, cosmetic & personal care ingredients is segmented into skincare, hair care, bath & shower, colour cosmetics, fragrance, others. Based on region market is divided into Middle East & North Africa, China and Gulf Countries including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and UAE.

Key Players

Key players of the MENA/G.C.C./China Cosmetic & personal care ingredients market are Sabic, Artec Chemical Company Limited, Dongming Jujin Chemical Co., Ltd., Ittihad International Chemicals Trading LLC (IICT), Reza Chemical Industries (RCI) (REZA Investment Company Ltd.), Chemanol and DOGOIDE Group among others.

Geographic Analysis

The report covers brief analysis of geographical region such as:

Middle East & North Africa

– Turkey

– Israel

– North Africa

– Rest of MENA

G.C.C.

– Saudi Arabia

– Kuwait

– Oman

– Qatar

– Bahrain

– UAE

China

Key Findings

MENA/G.C.C./China cosmetic & personal care ingredients market is projected to reach USD 2,209.5 million in 2023 with a CAGR of 5.5%. China accounted for largest share due to easy availability of raw material, lower labor cost and increasing per capita spending on the cosmetics and personal care products in the country, increasing demand of multifunctional products leading to specialty ingredients demand boost. China dominated the market accounting for 66% value share, followed by MENA and G.C.C. China is the fastest growing region in cosmetic & personal care ingredient chemicals market registering a CAGR of 5.89% during the review period. Formaldehyde as an ingredient accounted for the largest market share in 2016 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period owing to its usage as preservatives and additives in personal care & cosmetic products.

Intended Audience

– Cosmetics & Personal Care manufacturers

– Traders and distributors of Cosmetics & Personal Care

– Production Process industries

– Potential investors

– Raw material suppliers

– Nationalized laboratory

