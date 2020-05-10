Global Data Center Structured Cabling Systems Market Growth, Types, Trends & Size 2025

Structured cabling systems comprise an array of cables and supported hardware capable of distributing data, audio, and video signals over copper and fiber optic cables.

The unprecedented growth of the data center structured cabling market can be attributed to the internet proliferation across sectors. Its efficient performance is proportional to the adoption rate of fiber optic cables and other coaxial cables which can boost the market substantially.

Superior infrastructure and the integration of latest technologies have given North America the upper hand over the global market.

This report focuses on Data Center Structured Cabling Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Data Center Structured Cabling Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

TE Connectivity

Nexans

Legrand

ABB

Corning

Belden

Schneider Electric

Teknon

Siemon

Brand-Rex Ltd

CommScope

Superior Essex

Hitachi Cable

NKT A/S

Panduit

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Category 5E

Category 6

Category 6A

Category 7

Others

Segment by Application

IT & Telecommunication

Residential & Commercial

Government & Education

Transportation

